Legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis received her very first Oscar nomination after working in the industry for five decades for her role in the Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. It was an emotional moment for Curtis, and one she was lucky enough to share with her beloved family. Here’s what you need to know about Curtis’ husband kids.

She picked her husband out of a Rolling Stone magazine.

Back when Curtis was 25 years old, she was an up and coming star and child of Hollywood royalty, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, when she happened across her future husband while thumbing through a copy of Rolling Stone magazine. She told her friend Debra Hill, “I’m going to marry that man,” even though she had no idea who he was at the time. Hill, on the other hand, did know. “That’s Chris Guest,” Debra said, per a 2004 essay Curtis wrote for O magazine. “He's in a very funny new movie called This is Spinal Tap. I know his agent.” She called him, but it took several months before the two met in person. Two months after their first date, he proposed. That was 37 years ago and they’re still going strong.

Christopher Guest is very famous in his own right.

Christopher Guest is famous for mockumentaries like Best In Show and A Mighty Wind. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

An actor, director, and writer, Guest is perhaps most famous for mockumentaries like This Is Spinal Tap, Best In Show, and A Mighty Wind. While his wife is comfortable engaging on social media and using her platform to promote her movies and her charitable causes, Guest tends to keep more of a low profile. Perhaps letting his very excellent mockumentaries speak for themselves.

Curtis welcomed daughter Annie in December 1986.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest adopted Annie in 1986. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Curtis and Guest became parents when they adopted their oldest daughter Annie in 1986. They adopted Annie after struggling with infertility issues, and were able to adopt their daughter from her birth mother soon after she was born. “We were awakened in the middle of the night with the phone call announcing that she was born,” Curtis told People in 1991.

Annie is a dance instructor.

Annie is herself a performer like her mom. She works as a dance instructor in Los Angeles at MNR Dance Factory, where she first started taking lessons as a little girl. In 2019, she married husband Jason Wolf in her parents’ backyard, and stays out of the public eye other than the occasional red carpet appearance to support her mom.

Daughter Ruby joined the family in 1995.

Jamie Lee Curtis is a mom of two. Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

When Annie was 9 years old, the couple adopted daughter Ruby. And this time around, Curtis was in the delivery room to see her second child born.

Ruby shared her trans journey.

Ruby opened up about her journey as a trans woman in an interview with People in 2021, a journey both of her parents fully supported. “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know,” Ruby told the magazine at the time. “It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.” Curtis went on to officiate her daughter’s World of Warcraft-themed wedding in her backyard in 2022.

Curtis wrote a children’s book about adoption.

In 1996, Curtis wrote a book about adoption. “I wanted to write a book about real children and real families joined by adoption,” she said at the time. “Adopted children often don't have those kinds of details [about their birth]. Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born was written to let children who joined their families through adoption know that their own birth stories were exciting, too.”

Whether Jamie Lee Curtis wins an Oscar or not, she’s already got so much. Two daughters, a husband, a life lived fully.