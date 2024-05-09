Jenelle Evans Is Returning To Teen Mom 5 Years After Getting Fired From MTV

After a five-year hiatus, mom of three Jenelle Evans is returning to the Teen Mom franchise. And after a difficult few years which included the end of her marriage to David Eason, Evans says she is ready for “a fresh start.”

Evans, who is mom to 14-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, 9-year-old son Kaiser with ex-partner Nathan Griffith, and 7-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason, appeared in a trailer for MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. The trailer shows her walking down the street wearing a beige pantsuit and looking off into the distance, saying in a voiceover that she thinks “it will be good to have a fresh start.”

After being fired from the popular MTV reality series five years ago, Evans is returning to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. A press release from MTV noted that she will not be returning as a full-time cast member, per Page Six, but rather will be making “special appearances” as she continues to make “life-changing” moves. One of those life-changing moves being her recent decision to separate from Eason, who was not exactly a popular addition to the Teen Mom franchise.

Rumors that the 32-year-old mom of three was considering a return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter began circulating after she was seen hanging out in Florida with veteran cast member Briana Dejesus. Her return comes two months after she announced the end of her tumultuous marriage to David Eason, who was investigated by Child Protective Services for abuse after killing the family dog back in 2019. Evans’ oldest child Jace had also called the police on Eason from his grandmother’s house, claiming to be hiding from his stepfather after running away from home multiple times.

Evans announced her separation from Eason on TikTok in March, asking her followers for some “appreciation” and danced in a video to Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” before lip-syncing to Gypsy Rose Blanchard saying, “You can’t bring me down, I’m on a high right now.”

While we don’t know what Evans’ appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will look like, Season 2 of the series premieres on MTV on May 30 so we don’t have too long to wait. Certainly it looks like Evans is really looking at the next chapter in her life.