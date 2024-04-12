Whether you’re 4 or 84, most of us have a favorite Taylor Swift song. Heck, the pop star has released over a dozen albums throughout her music career and every single one features at least a few chart-topping bangers. For Jason Kelce’s oldest daughter Wyatt, her favorite song comes from Swift’s fifth studio album, 1989, and her uncle is apparently a big fan of it, too.

On Thursday, Jason and his younger brother Travis Kelce hosted a live episode of their New Heights podcast at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. While Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce was spotted at the event, Travis’ girlfriend was noticeably MIA. But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t included in the big shindig. In a video posted on TikTok by @rileysconcertfootage, Swift’s song “Shake It Off” starts playing over the speakers as Travis, who made his relationship with Swift public in September 2023, starts shaking his hips.

“Oh, I know this one,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end says in the clip as the song gets started. “That’s one of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen.”

Jason, who retired from the NFL earlier this year, then adds, “Wyatt’s favorite, too!”

In addition to 4-year-old Wyatt, Jason shares two more daughters — 3-year-old Elliotte and 1-year-old Bennie — with his wife Kylie. The retired NFL pro has previously expressed his admiration for Swift, especially as a role model for her young fans. “She’s a world star. She’s the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world,” Jason told reporters in February. “She’s immensely talented and an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

As for Travis, between the friendship bracelet he made for Swift with his number on it to his drunken, but very adorable rendition of “You Belong With Me” after winning the Super Bowl, he’s made it known it many times that he’s the ultimate Swiftie. Earlier this month, for example, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Travis was asked if there were any Taylor Swift songs on his Super Bowl playlist and how did he respond? “That’s my everyday playlist. Not just my game day.”

But what about the family BBQ playlist? If Travis and Wyatt are in charge, we know what’s playing on repeat.