Jason Kelce Accidentally “Commandeered” That Luchador Mask From An 8th Grader

It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of the Big Game, and we have to imagine that goes double when you’re the brother of one of the teams’ star players. Who can say they haven’t yelled at the TV, tossed back a few too many, or accidentally stolen a child’s luchador mask and gone clubbing in it? Well, Jason Kelce did that last one without realizing it and now he’s working toward getting the now-famous mask back to its rightful owner, who just happens to be an eighth grader.

The Philadelphia Eagles star made a splash wearing Kansas City-themed overalls (it’s harder to take off your shirt in overalls, apparently) and, later in the evening, was spotted wearing a coordinated luchador mask. Initially, Kelce explained on his New Heights podcast that he found the mask on the ground. “There’s something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night,” he told listeners. “It really did. It was insane.”

Apparently, Kelce only recalled part of the story. Because the mask actually belongs to Dallas-based eighth grader Elijah Smith, whose parents, Thad and Sarah, are “dear friends” with Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, per Sarah’s Instagram. “I gave him my mask and then he dropped it and then picked it back up,” Elijah told Dallas-Fort Worth station KXAS-TV. “Then I got a picture with him wearing it and then I just hung out next to them for five to 10 minutes, they were dancing and everything.”

But before Elijah could get the mask back, Kelce had gone on to another party. When they saw videos of Kelce at subsequent parties, he was, of course, still wearing the mask. When Kelce saw the news story, he sprang into action

“Operation ‘Get Elijah His Mask Back’ is underway!” he tweeted on Friday morning. “I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered.”

The mask apparently has a storied history for Elijah, who claims the mask has brought luck to Kansas City and helped launch them to three Super Bowls. “Last year when I wore it in Arizona, I feel like every single time I put it on we would score a touchdown,” Elijah explained. Chiefs player Trent McDuffie even signed it for him after the victory. Thad joked that they needed it back before the start of the next season.

There are no hard feelings, of course: they understood the festive air could make anyone forgetful. Even Elijah wasn’t upset; just a little “bummed” because the mask was autographed.

We have a feeling Elijah is going to be getting a whole bunch of Kansas City merch along with the mask. Though he did have one request. “It would be pretty cool if [Kelce] autographed it and sent it back.”