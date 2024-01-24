Jason Kelce Says His Wife Wanted Him To Be On His "Best Behavior" To Meet Taylor Swift

It’s finally happened. Taylor Swift has met her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s older brother Jason. And it did not exactly go as Jason’s wife Kylie would have preferred. Sure, Swift was apparently pretty happy to hang out with Jason in the stands as Travis played with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. Travis even told his brother that she “loved him,” which is a big win for an older sibling meeting a new partner. But the verdict is in from Kylie Kelce, and her husband reports that she was “not happy” about his antics at the game. Especially since she really wanted him to be on his best behavior.

Swift hung out with Jason Kelce in a VIP suite at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, where she got to witness his reaction to his brother Travis scoring a touchdown firsthand. He ripped off his shirt, started to scream, and jumped out of the suite. Then proceeded to climb back into the suite. A moment Travis Kelce called “pure pandemonium” on the most recent episode of their New Heights podcast.

For his part, Jason was unrepentant, explaining that he was “a man in his elements” who really wished he had “stayed out longer” in the frigid Buffalo temperature. When Travis asked how his wife reacted, however, he was not as positive. Despite the fact that he warned her when they got to the suite, “I’m gonna take my shirt off and jump out of that suite.” Her response? “Jason, don’t you dare.” Unfortunately for Kylie, he was just “warning” her and not “asking for permission.” Which was a shame since she had already asked him to be on his “best behavior.”

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior ‘cause we were meeting Taylor, so she’s like, ‘Do not. Be on your best behavior,’” Jason recalled on their podcast. “I was like ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’”

“This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” he said. “I wanna make my best first impression.”

Travis confirmed that all’s well that ends well because Swift “absolutely loved” his older brother. Despite the fact that he admitted to drinking “about 40 Miller Lites” when they met, which explained a lot about his behavior.

Taylor Swift appears to have met the entire Kelce clan at this point, but her meeting with Jason Kelce is definitely a standout. And truly, totally on brand for an older brother meeting his younger brother’s girlfriend for the first time.