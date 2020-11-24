A little boy with a heart as deep as the sea will hopefully get to see a dolphin and maybe swim with sharks with the one and only Aquaman. We know this because Jason Mamoa surprised the 7-year-old, who is battling cancer, with a FaceTime call and the video will melt your heart.

Danny Sheehan is an Aquaman superfan who was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2017, according to his GoFundMe account, which has already has exceeded its $75,000 goal. The little boy recently went viral after a video of him unwrapping an Aquaman toy was shared on Facebook on Nov. 15. "Oh my gosh, my favorite one! Aquaman! I love Aquaman," Danny shouted in the video.

Mamoa, who portrayed the "Defender of the Seas" in 2018's Aquaman, eventually caught wind of the adorable video and decided to reach out to Danny. And as you may have expected, the little boy was thrilled.

"Hey, beautiful boy," Mamoa greeted Danny over FaceTime.

"Hi Aquaman. I’m so excited!" Danny responded.

"You are so beautiful, I'm excited," Mamoa replied, adding that he had been hearing all about him "from his friends."

During their chat, Danny confessed that he loves dolphins and he's never seen one. "We gotta make that happen," Mamoa responded. "I've been riding on dolphins, it's super fun. We should try that sometime." On Instagram, Mamoa asked Warner Brothers to "get Danny [an] Aquaman Trident."

Danny's mother reposted the heartwarming video of their virtual chat on his Facebook page and said her son cannot wait to ride dolphins with Aquaman. "Gratitude. Awe. Disbelief. Amazement. Shock. Holy Cow-ness! And back to unbelievable gratitude. Thank you to #prideofgypsies#jasonmomoa for your beyond kind heart. Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever — he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!!" she wrote. "And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love."

Hopefully, Danny will get his trident and ride with dolphins by the time Aquaman 2 premieres in 2022. In the meantime, he can revisit his priceless conversation with "his superhero hero."