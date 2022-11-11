Jeff Bridges Was Determined To Walk His Daughter Down The Aisle After Health Scare

When Hayley Bridges married her longtime boyfriend Justin Shane in August 2021, her dad Jeff Bridges was the one who walked her down the aisle. As a dad of three daughters, it was a moment that was important to him. And one he was determined to make happen after suffering some severe health scares that left him uncertain if he would even be able to walk.

The Big Lebowski actor was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October 2020. He shared his diagnosis on Instagram at the time with a message reading, “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.”

Unfortunately Bridges went on to contract Covid-19 in January 2021, and these health challenges left him unable to stand for longer than 45 seconds at a time without oxygen assistance. “The first goal was how long can I stand up,” he told The Independent in a recent interview. With his daughter’s wedding approaching, Bridges started working with a trainer to help him make that trip down the aisle.

And he managed to do it. Not only did he walk her down the aisle to the sound of Van Morrison’s “Sweet Thing,” but after working with a trainer he also managed to dance with Hayley at her wedding. “Finally, one day I said, 'Maybe I can do it, you know.' And it turns out I not only got to walk her down the aisle, but I got to do the wedding dance. That was terrific,” he told The Independent.

Jeff Bridges walked his daughter down the aisle. The View/YouTube

Hayley is Bridges’ youngest daughter, also sharing Isabelle and Jessica with wife Susan Geston. And when it came time for him to welcome her longtime partner to the family, Hayley told Brides that her dad gave a great speech at her wedding. “My dad gave a welcome speech and touched on a trait of Justin's that I also mentioned in my vows, which is that kids and dogs love him,” Hayley said. “I believe this to be an example of his wonderful energy.”

What a special day for everyone involved, including her determined dad. Who managed to walk her down the aisle after a truly difficult time.