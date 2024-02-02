Country music sensation Jelly Roll is getting ready to go to his very first Grammy Awards. The musician, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been nominated for two Grammys, Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Lainey Wilson for their song “Save Me.” It’s a big deal for the singer, and he seems to be soaking up every moment of it. In fact, he’s already decided who he’s bringing to the Grammys for his first time around. And spoiler alert, it’s not his two kids. We’re not even sure if it’s going to be his wife. Here’s what else you need to know about Jelly Roll’s family.

Jelly Roll has been married to Bunny XO since 2016.

Jelly Roll first met his wife, podcaster Bunnie XO, backstage at one of his concerts in Las Vegas back in 2015. She was in a relationship at the time, but the two stayed in touch through mutual friends until that relationship ended and he found out she was interested in him romantically. He told comedy podcast King and the Sting and the Wing Clips that she “shot her shot,” and they eventually married at an impromptu service in Las Vegas after a year of dating.

“We got married kind of randomly,” Jelly Roll shared at the time. “It was Vegas, right? So it’s like 11 o’clock. They’re closing the joint down by Hard Rock [Cafe] and I’m like, ‘F*ck it. Let’s just go now.’ She’s like, ‘The courthouse is open for about 34 to 44 more minutes.’ I was like, ‘Let’s f*cking roll.’”

They renewed their vows in Las Vegas in 2023.

The couple renewed their wedding vows on their seventh anniversary in 2023 in Las Vegas. Bunnie XO, who has served as the inspiration for some of her husband’s songs on his album Whitsitt Chapel, shared a video from the big night and wrote that she felt like the “luckiest girl alive.”

He’s taking his mom to the Grammys.

While it’s perfectly possible that Bunnie XO will be joining her husband at the Grammys, we know for sure that one woman has definitely been invited. His mom Donna Deford. Jelly Roll took to TikTok recently to share the emotional moment when he called his mother to let her know he had been nominated for two Grammys and invite her to join him for music’s biggest night. Her response? “I’ve got to get me a nice dress,” she replied before adding, “You’ve got to come and see my new puppy.”

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann was born in 2008.

Jelly Roll welcomed daughter Bailee Ann in 2008, when he was just 23 years old and incarcerated for aggravated robbery. He remembers her arrival as his “road to Damascus” as it turned his life around completely. “A guard knocks on my cell door midafternoon during lockdown. He goes, ‘You had a kid today,’” Jelly Roll recalled in an interview with Billboard. “I’ve never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now.”

By the time his daughter was 2 years old, Jelly Roll was released from prison. He and his wife have primary custody of Bailee Ann as her mother tries to overcome issues with drug addiction. Jelly Roll spoke last June about how Bunnie XO helped him to get custody of Bailee Ann, saying that she was really the engine behind ensuring he could get custody of his daughter at a time in his life when he was experiencing financial insecurity. “Bunnie’s like, Let’s just go get a condo so you have a bedroom for her.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So Bunnie comes down there,” he recounted per CMT. “We're getting a condo. I'll never forget, Bunnie looked at me, and man, it makes me emotional. She said, 'No matter what happens with us, I'm gonna help you get this little girl."

Bailee Ann is a songwriter like her father, and wrote the song “Tears Could Talk” when she was just 10 years old. A song that was featured on Jelly Roll’s 2010 album A Beautiful Disaster.

Jelly Roll’s son Noah Buddy was born in 2016.

Jelly Roll welcomed son Noah Buddy with a previous partner in August 2016. While Noah does not live with his dad, he is certainly a part of their family life. Days before his seventh birthday, Bunnie XO shared a moment with her stepson in a TikTok video where they discussed his birthday plans and his love of Pokemon. The couple avoid sharing videos of Noah on social media out of respect for his and his mom’s privacy, and Jelly Roll spoke to Taste of Country about the different dynamic of being a part-time parent instead of full-time. “With Bailee, I’m the full-time parent, I’m the judge, the jury and the executioner, when it comes to decisions with her,” Jelly Roll explained. “I try not to get in the way of what she [Noah’s mom] is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she’s doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary.”

It sounds as though Jelly Roll is doing his best to navigate all of the different dynamics in his life. As a musician, husband, dad, and son who better go pet his mom’s puppy right quick.