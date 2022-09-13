Emmys
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmy Acceptance Speech Was Basically Perfect Improv
“Wait, hold on! Wait! Wait!”
by Jen McGuire
Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus on Monday night, and it was difficult to tell who was more excited — her fans or her. Well, after Coolidge delivered a perfectly on-brand acceptance speech, complete with an impromptu dance to “Hit The Road, Jack” when she was being played off stage, I think her fans were the biggest winners of the night. A free bit of Coolidge improv right before our eyes.
