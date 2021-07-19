Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Garner Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

10 Of Jennifer Garner’s Most Relatable Quotes About Motherhood

She’s a mom of three.

by Jen McGuire

The absolute [greatest] thing about being a parent is that every day is a fresh start. You always can say, ‘Today we’re going to try this!’ And if it goes horribly, you can say, ‘Today we’re throwing that out, and we’re trying this!’

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

I’ve had three kids, and there is a ‘bump.’ From now on, ladies, I will have a ‘bump,’ and it will be my ‘baby bump,’ and let’s just all settle in and get used to it.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

