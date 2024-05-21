Moms Are Feeling For Jennifer Garner After She Cried Throughout Her Child's Graduation

Jennifer Garner is really in her feelings right now, bless her heart. The mom of three is celebrating her child’s graduation, and I hope she bought stock in tissues because she could barely hold it together in an Instagram post she recently shared. And honestly, her emotional gut punch of a reaction really resonated with moms who have either been there or are already thinking about being there someday.

The 13 Going On 30 star, who shares 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina, and 12-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, took to Instagram on Monday with a highly relatable post about graduation. “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” she captioned her Instagram post, adding her signature saying “bless our hearts” at the end. Because even as the mom of three was crying her eyes out in every photo, she acknowledged that this is a stage so many parents out there are going through this time of year. A time of change, when parent are saying goodbye to having children at home and saying hello to having adults living somewhere else. As Garner put it so perfectly in a video she took on a plane, wiping tears away, “How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?”

A sentiment so many moms knew all too well.

Reese Witherspoon, herself a mom of two college-aged children, offered her support to Garner in the comment section. “Oh honey ... I know. You have done a great job , mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs.” The Pioneer Woman Rhea Drummond added, “It’s a deep, searing pain/joy/grief/pride/mourning!!! Congratulations!”

Some other moms added their own words of encouragement, “You know it really does get better. Seeing them adult is a really cool thing too. I can’t say I don’t miss a full house, but it’s fun to watch them navigate life in their own way,” wrote one mom. Another added, “My baby boy is graduating so I’m about to become an empty nester. Let those tears flow, sweet Jennifer! I’ll be sending you extra good thoughts this summer in preparation for the send off. I promise you this, though — it is so amazing to watch your children step into their own lives.”

Garner has, in some ways, prepared herself and her children for this next chapter of their lives. She has admitted to raising them with a bit of “benign neglect,” and encourages them to live their own independent lives while also showing them that she loves her own life. Still, it’s so difficult. Jennifer Garner needs all the hugs today, especially from her kids.