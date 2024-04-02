Jennifer Garner Shares Family Photos & Beautiful Tribute After Her Father’s Death

Jennifer Garner’s dad, William John Garner, has died. The 13 Going On 30 star penned a truly beautiful tribute to her dad on Instagram, expressing her “gratitude” for all of the wonderful years she had with him.

“My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away — valid question),” Garner wrote on Instagram on Monday. “While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.”

Garner, who shares 18-year-old daughter Violet, 15-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 12-year-old son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, went on to say that “today is for gratitude,” writing, “We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.”

After thanking the medical professionals who helped care for her dad, Garner wrote, “There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us — but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

Alongside her lovely tribute to her dad, Garner included a carousel of family photos through the years, including a video of the two of them filming a cute 2016 Capital One commercial together.

Garner’s loving post for her dad was met with beautiful responses from some of her friends. Mindy Kaling wrote, “This is beautiful. He seems like the best Dad! You’re so lucky!” while Reese Witherspoon added, “My sweet friend ... sending you all my angels to help carry him home.” Jennifer Aniston added, “I’m so sorry, Jen. So much love to you and your family.”

The mom of three has always maintained a close relationship with both of her parents. In January, she shared an Instagram post to honor her parents on their 59th wedding anniversary, writing alongside a sweet photo of the two of them, “Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life.”