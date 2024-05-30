Jennifer Garner Joined The Moms Dance Like It’s The 80s TikTok Trend & Pass The Razzles

The 80s is having a bit of a moment on TikTok right now and Jennifer Garner gave everyone 13 Going on 30 vibes when she hopped on the latest trend. You might’ve seen videos of kids asking their parents how they would dance to a classic 80s pop song while scrolling on TikTok and, well, so did Garner.

In a recent video on TikTok, the mom of three danced to a snippet of the 1984 Bronski Beat song “Smalltown Boy,” kicking her legs forward and waving her hands behind her. “This is how this mom danced in the 80s,” Garner wrote over her TikTok, jokingly adding in her caption, “Honestly, I forget.”

Folks on TikTok were all thinking the same thing while watching Garner, 52, dance in her bathroom: Oh hi, hello, is that you Jenna Rink?

“Channeling her inner Jenna Rink,” one follower commented, referring to Garner’s character in 13 Going on 30, which takes place in 1987 and then 2004. (Believe it or not, the movie just celebrated its 20th anniversary in April.)

“It’s giving 13 going on 30 and I’m here for it!!!” another said, while another added, “Just need some Razzles!”

One more spoke for everyone when they commented, “I want Jennifer Garner to be my mom.”

Garner, who shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, clearly loves the 13 Going on 30 nostalgia just as much as the movie’s countless fans. She recently posted a TikTok of “Jenna + Matty” together and shared a slideshow of the some of the movie’s most iconic scenes. Garner also recently reunited with her 13 Going on 30 co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary as “three Boomers braving zoom.”

In fact, Garner told PopSugar last year that working on 13 Going on 30 was one of the “happiest” times of her life. “I just had dinner with Judy Greer a week ago, and we were talking about it, that it’s grown in the past few years,” she said. “When people saw us out together, they really have a reaction. It’s one of the happiest things in our lives to be part of that movie together.”

All this to say: the world is simply a better place when we’re dancing like it’s the ‘80s. Now, if only we could get our hands on some Razzles.