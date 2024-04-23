The 13 Going On 30 Cast Had "Boomer" Moments Over Zoom On The Movie's 20th Anniversary

It has been 20 years since we were first introduced to Jenna, Matty, and Lucy in 13 Going On 30. Two full decades of inside jokes about Razzles, the “Thriller” dance scene, and being “30, flirty, and thriving.” No one is more shocked and delighted by the enduring appeal of the movie than Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer, who got together to celebrate the anniversary with a little video chat. Where they proudly acted like total “boomers” as they discussed how much had changed in the past 20 years. Like flip phones and news cycles and oh yes, the fact that Zoom even exists.

Garner, who played the adult Jenna Rink in the 2004 hit rom-com 13 Going On 30, shared the charming video chat she had about the film with co-stars Mark Ruffalo (Jenna’s childhood best friend and adult love interest Matty Flamhaff) and Judy Greer (Jenna’s adult best friend and childhood nemesis Lucy Wyman). “Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom,” Garner explained in the video shared to Instagram. “Because we want to thank you. To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!”

While I would like to point out that these three are technically Gen X and not boomers, there was some classic boomer behavior going on with this Zoom. Like the fact that Greer kept glitching and the other two couldn’t seem to help her.

Once Greer got her screen under control, the three took a walk down memory lane to their time working together on 13 Going On 30, or more precisely just the way the world in general looked. “Twenty years ago, we had cell phones,” Garner noted, and Greer reminded her, “We had flip phones.”

Ruffalo went on to add, “There’s two kinds of people in the world. There’s Hulk people and there’s 13 Going On 30 people,” and this feels very true, adding that he gets “way more 13 Going On 30 people” appreoaching him. Ruffalo even met people who do 13 Going On 30 cosplay, while Garner said she met a baby named Jenna after the movie.

For her part, Greer just wanted to talk about the passage of time. “Everyone got their news from the same place!” she shouted once she figured out how to work her screen. “When I get a zit now I get really excited because I’m like, ‘I feel so young.’”

There are those who might feel sad to see the stars of this iconic movie getting older, but not us. All three of them have that same fun chemistry, that same sweetness to them, that first drew fans to the movie 20 years ago.

Ruffalo and Garner, forever Matty and Jenna, even “clinked Razzles” to celebrate. “You guys are gonna make me throw up,” Greer said in response.

See? Nothing has changed.