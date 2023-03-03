The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Keeps His Awards In His Kids’ Room For A Cute Reason

Jeremy Allen White has done well for himself this awards season, racking up an impressive number of wins for his portrayal of chef Carmy Berzatto on The Bear. One may think that so many prestigious statuettes would have pride of place on a mantle or in White’s office... but no. You see the actor has another very important role – dad of daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2 – and they really like the statuettes. In an interview with People, White shared that his awards are kept in his childrens’ room and we. are. all. swooning.

White has earned three major awards for the critically acclaimed black comedy – Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series (Comedy of Musical), and most recently a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. During his SAG Award acceptance speech, White was visibly overcome with gratitude. “I love what I do, and I feel so lucky to be able to do it.” But it seems that no one is more delighted, it seems, than Ezer and Dolores. “They've started calling these Daddy's trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me,” he told People.

White shares his daughters with wife and fellow actor Addison Timlin, whom he met on the set of another series, Afterschool, in 2008. They remained friends for years and officially came out as a couple (where else?) on Instagram in 2016. After a quiet 2017, they had a busy next few years, welcoming Ezer in 2018, getting married in 2019, and then having Dolores (whom White calls “Louie,” as he did in his latest acceptance speech) a year later.

In addition to allowing Ezer and Dolores to hold onto his “trophy winner cups,” White has also been known to allow life to imitate art just a little bit by cooking breakfast for the girls every day, though he admits it’s “nothing terribly fancy.” We didn’t know it was possible to be jealous of toddlers but here we are. We’ll just have to content ourselves with re-watching Season 1 and waiting for the (as yet unannounced) release of The Bear Season 2 sometime this year...