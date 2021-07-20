Jessa Duggar Reveals She Gave Birth To A Baby Girl & Her Name Is Precious

Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy have a new little sibling joining the Seewald household. Jessa Duggar gave birth to her fourth child with her husband Ben Seewald on Monday after several days of contractions. The mom of four took to her YouTube channel to share her birth story from the days leading up to her delivery until her new bundle of joy — a little girl! — made her arrival.

Days before she gave birth, the Counting On star shared on her YouTube video that she was already struggling with contractions that came and went while she was at home caring for 5-year-old Spurgeon, 4-year-old Henry, and 2-year-old Ivy. To help pass the time as her contractions came and went, she asked her kids to give name suggestions for the new baby. Henry came up with “Runk” because he “just thought of it in my head,” while Spurgeon finessed his idea to “Brunk.”

Little did they know, a name had already been chosen. And it was not, sorry to say, Runk or Brunk. In fact, Jessa’s fourth baby’s name was decided in record speed, considering it took her five days to choose names for both Spurgeon and Henry, as Page Six reported. This time around, Jessa was ready to go.

On Tuesday, Jessa shared an update on YouTube to share more details about her delivery with fans and to reveal their daughter’s name, Fern Ellianna.

Jessa also shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her new baby girl, who looks to have a full head of hair, on her chest as she wept. “Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!” she captioned her Instagram post. Her sister Jill Dillard was quick to congratulate her, writing, “Congrats sis! So happy for y’all!!” while Duggar family friend Carlin Bates simply wrote “CONGRATULATIONS!!!”