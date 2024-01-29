Jessica Biel Says She Finds Eating In The Shower “Deeply Satisfying”

Jessica Biel has an idea that she believes is ready to really take off. She wants everyone to consider “shower-eating,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Eating in the shower. The mother of two insists that this is a “deeply satisfying” way to snack, especially if you thrive off multi-tasking. And obviously folks are chiming in with their own thoughts on the subject.

Biel, who shares 8-year-old son Silas and 3-year-old son Finneas with husband Justin Timberlake, recently took to TikTok to debate the benefits of eating in the shower. In one video titled “(Shower) food for thought,” Biel admitted that she loves to eat and drink in the shower. “Shower-appropriate items,” she explained, “like cereal or yogurt, coffee, tea, popsicles.” She admitted that there was a “melt-factor” involved in popsicles, but at least they are “safe” because “down the drain, anything drops, you’re good.”

People quickly chimed in with questions like, “Girl...Cereal?” and “are you okay?” And apparently there was enough interest in the topic for a second video so that she could answer all of those “shower-eating questions” because she was thrilled to see so much interest.

“I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement,” Biel said on TikTok. “I think for people who are multitasking, it’s going to be such a huge relief in so many ways.” With that in mind, Biel shared her “rules” for shower-eating.

“A ledge is really helpful for somewhere you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee,” she explained, adding that she finds the whole thing “deeply satisfying” so long as you chew with your mouth closed under the water. Unless, like Biel, you decide to open your mouth and spit water while chewing, which felt like 15% more information than we needed.

Lots of people were ready to join Biel in her movement. “Currently eating a bag of Doritos in the bath while watching this,” wrote on person, while another added, “coffee in the shower is life.”

One mom noted that the shower might be the safest place to be able to eat alone. “I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100 percent since it’s the only place I have privacy,” they wrote. Another fully supported the idea of bathroom meals, writing, “I totally eat in the tub while watching a show, drinking an adult beverage.”

Some other people noted that Biel is not the first person to try to popularize eating in the shower. Cosmo Kramer was doing it on Seinfeld in the ‘90s. Although he did not seem as concerned with shower-friendly foods.

While some people were into the idea of eating in the shower, it was definitely not for everyone. “I don’t think food should be anywhere near a bathroom,” one of her followers responded on TikTok, while another person just asked, “What?”

Biel remains undeterred. In fact, she recently returned with a video in the shower as she tried a new item, a blood orange. And it was a success. We have to admit, the smell of the orange in the shower was probably pretty great.