Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Credit Card Was Declined At Taco Bell & We Love This Honesty

Jessica Simpson continues to win our hearts with her absolute dedication to being her truest self. No matter what. I mean, how many celebrities would admit to their credit card being declined? While buying fast food, no less? Now that Jessica Simpson opened up about her credit card being declined at Taco Bell, this is the new barometer for brutal honesty in celebrity culture. And we are absolutely here for it.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” artist sat down for a chat on The Real this week and, well, she got real about a potentially embarrassing moment she had at a Taco Bell. The hosts of The Real asked her about her relationship with money and success as a businesswoman, and she shared an anecdote about what her life really looks like. “I have no working credit card,” Simpson revealed. “It's OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I'm on a budget, ladies!”

Simpson, who is raising 9-year-old daughter Maxwell, 8-year-old son Ace, and 3-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Eric Johnson, explained that she’s been “draining my bank account” for her eponymous fashion brand, which she regained control of in October.

The busy mom has become almost as well known for her open vulnerability as she is for her performing career and fashion brand. In 2020, she even wrote a memoir aptly called Open Book, receiving rave reviews for Simpson’s raw honesty and self awareness as a woman and a mom. The same sort of honesty she shares on her social media platforms, as she did in November when she marked four years sober in a beautiful and moving Instagram post.

“I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” she wrote. “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

Whether Simpson is getting real about her recovery, her pregnancy, or even just dealing with a declined credit card at Taco Bell, she is always her truest self. And we can’t help loving her for it.