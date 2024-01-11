Jessica Simpson's Daughter Pokes Fun At Mom’s “Chicken Of The Sea” Moment In New Ad

Jessica Simpson is not afraid to poke fun at herself. The mom of three has long been comfortable with a little self-effacing humor, even if it means digging into the archives and looking back at one of her most iconic moments ever. Yes that’s right, Jessica Simpson paid beautiful homage to her “Chicken of the Sea” confusion with 11-year-old daughter Maxwell, and it was exactly what we wanted to see.

Fans of Simpson’s will absolutely remember when she was married to Nick Lachey and the two had their own reality series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which ran from 2003-2005. One of the most talked-about moments from the series happened when Simpson was eating and asked her husband, “Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish?” While he looked at her, dumbfounded, she went on to say, “I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” she said in the video. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?” Lachey explained to her at the time, ““Chicken of the Sea is the brand. You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea.”

Now Simpson is poking fun at her confusion with daughter Maxwell in a new ad. “Maxwell and I are here to talk about our partnership with Chicken of the Sea,” Simpson explains in the ad shared on her Instagram, with her daughter asking, “Mom, is that chicken or tuna?” When Simpson explains, “That is a great question. It’s confusing, right?” Maxwell scoffs, saying, “I’m joking, I know it’s tuna.”

“Oh... me too,” her mom replies after a moment, looking off to the side.

Of course, her followers loved this collaboration with Chicken of the Sea, with one person writing, “SO CUTE! This partnership is SUCH an iconic collaboration and I love this mother daughter duo.” Another person wrote that they had “been waiting for this for 20 years!” While this social media user felt like the ad “would fly right over the heads of Gen Z.”

Simpson, who shares Maxwell along with 10-year-old son Ace and 4-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Eric Johnson, has harkened back to her Chicken of the Sea moment before. Back in 2017, when Whole Foods recalled its chicken salad because it actually contained tuna, Simpson tweeted “It happens to the best of us, Whole Foods.”

It never gets old.