Jill Duggar Announced The Stillbirth Of Her First Daughter In Heartbreaking Post

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick are grieving a tragic loss. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, the former TLC reality stars announced the stillbirth of their first daughter when Jill was four months into her pregnancy.

Jill, who is mom to 9-year-old son Israel, 6-year-old son Samuel, and 21-month-old son Frederick, shared the couple’s loss on Sunday alongside a photo where she and her husband appeared to be comforting each other as they looked down at their stillborn daughter, who they named Isla Marie.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” the former Counting On star wrote in a shared Instagram post with her husband. “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”

The couple’s sad announcement was met with words of comfort and encouragement from their followers, including Jill’s mother-in-law Deena Dillard who wrote, “We love you all. We are continuing to pray. Isla Marie is so loved. Forever our first girl.”

Jill’s cousin Amy Duggar King also reached out to the grieving mom, writing, “Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously.. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. We love y’all so much,”

Jill’s sister Jinger Vuolo wrote, “Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed.”

Grieving the stillbirth of their daughter and trying to heal will be a difficult journey, one that will hopefully be made easier with their mutual support, faith, and therapy. As Jill told Romper back in October, those three things have made her life better in the past. “Through the love of Jesus and the support of my husband and therapy, I feel like I’ve been able to find my voice, find out more about who I am and when I see my worth and my value.”