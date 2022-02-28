Jill Duggar Announced She's Pregnant & Expecting A Rainbow Baby In A Fun Photo Shoot

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard’s family is growing by one more. On Sunday, the couple revealed on their website that they are expecting with their third child months after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” the couple wrote on their website. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

The family’s upcoming addition to join big brothers, 4-year-old Samuel and 6-year-old Israel, who were part of their pregnancy announcement that they shared on Instagram. The couple shared a collection of photos of the family posing with a gold “baby” balloon and their sons wearing shirts that read “middle” and “big” while holding a onesie that said “little.” They also shared a short video with behind-the-scenes footage from the photo shoot.

“Congratulations!” Jill’s sister Jinger commented on the post. “And you look so beautiful!” And Jill’s cousin Amy wrote, “What a sweet picture!! Couldn’t be happier for y’all!!”

The happy announcement comes about five months after the Dillards suffered a miscarriage. “We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby. We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them,” the couple shared in a family blog post in October 2021. “They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born. However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

They didn't know their baby's sex before the miscarriage, but they named the baby River Bliss Dillard because it “encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember.”

“One meaning for River is 'tranquil'…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River talked about in the Bible,” Jill and Derick wrote at the time. “Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord! And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”

Jill and Derick concluded their pregnancy announcement on Sunday with a hint that they’ll reveal the baby’s sex soon. “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far,” they wrote, “and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”