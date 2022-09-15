When you’re married to a superstar singer, you don’t just get a box of chocolates to celebrate your anniversary. If you’re as lucky as Chrissy Teigen, you might also receive a song inspired by you and a starring role in a beautiful music video alongside your adorable kids. So kudos to John Legend for winning the Husband of the Year Award for his romantic anniversary gift. The father of two also deserves a huge congrats for dropping his latest single “Wonder Woman”— an ode to his pregnant wife.

In a recent Instagram post, The Voice coach shared a clip of his latest video and a sweet note to Teigen too. “I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me,” Legend captioned the post.

The video is a love letter, not only to his wife, but their family. The couple also share 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, who also make cameos in the video. “Wonder Woman” is both sweet and touching, with scenes from the family’s latest trip to Italy. The song also has a pretty cool chorus with some clever wordplay that will having you digging those lyrics: “You make me wonder, woman. How do you do it? You're superhuman, and I'm just a man.”

Teigen also supported her man on his release day, and posted on her main grid. The model and cookbook author also shared snippets of the music video along with a really moving response to Legend. “I could say the same about you. Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life. Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts. We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day 💗,” Teigen captioned her post.

With a new baby on the way, a new song inspired by her, and a great man (with a great voice) beside her, Teigen has a lot to be grateful for these days.

And please pardon our gratuitousness, but the pregnant mom might also be thankful for her husband’s buff bod, which is on full display in “Wonder Woman.” Legend is showing some serious skin in this video, singing shirtless in an empty artsy room — the perfect backdrop for lovey-dovey husband-crooning.

The official video, that’s basically a musical nod to moms everywhere who hold down their families, has already racked up oodles of views online. And there’s no dad bod in sight for this famous father and Wonder Woman-fan.