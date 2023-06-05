Jonah Hill has officially joined the dad club! The 21 Jump Street actor will be celebrating his first Father’s Day later this month as he and his girlfriend Olivia Millar have welcomed their first child together and the little one arrived somewhat recently.

A rep for Hill confirmed the exciting news to People over the weekend, but did not share any other details about the private couple’s bundle of joy. It’s not clear when exactly Millar gave birth — Hill’s publicist told the Daily Mail their baby was born “this spring” — but the timing could explain why Hill was not at his sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts on May 20. The newlyweds’ lakeside ceremony in the Hudson Valley was photographed by Vogue and was attended by several celebrities including Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo as well as Feldstein’s childhood friend Ben Platt, her Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever, and Impeachment co-star Sarah Paulson. Her older brother, however, not featured in any photos from the big day.

On Sunday, a day after confirming news of their child’s birth, Hill and Millar were photographed at a restaurant in Malibu, California, according to E! News. Before that, the last time Millar was seen out in public was in late April when the couple went to dinner with Hill’s parents Richard Feldstein and Sharon Lyn Chalkin, and Millar was still sporting a baby bump, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Jonah Hill at a screening for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up in 2021. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Wolf of Wall Street star and Millar, a fashion designer and co-owner of the online vintage shop Chasseresse, have been romantically linked since September 2022 when they were spotted in photos published by the Daily Mail on a road trip along the Pacific coast and kissing in Malibu. And just months ago, in March, rumors began swirling that the new parents are engaged as Millar was seen wearing a big diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple has not yet confirmed or commented on the engagement rumors, but it seems safe to say they’re pretty busy at the moment with a newborn on their hands.