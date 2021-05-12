Help Dad Celebrate His First Father's Day With These Gifts

Finding out you’re going to be a dad for many men is the ultimate gift ever in and of itself. But every new dad about to celebrate his first Father’s Day deserves some additional love and a showering of gifts to celebrate him. But what’s best for a newbie dad celebrating his first Father’s Day? Perhaps one of these items.

From super sweet customized memory keepers to a Dad hoodie made with hidden pockets for storing diapers, bottles, and wipes, these gifts are functional and fun. And, is if he needed any more proof that his life has changed forever, there are tech products to enhance stroller outings, a breakfast tool to make mornings just a tiny bit easier, and even some cufflinks that tell everyone he’s now a proud papa.

That very first Father’s Day is a once in a lifetime event — even if he may not remember due to an overwhelming lack of sleep. And with Father’s Day on June 20, 2021, the time to act is now. Start shopping today and you won’t find yourself scrambling the week of. So make it as special as possible with gifts, decorations, a great spread, hugs, and plenty of love.

A Custom Illustration TheDesignBoutiqueNL Custom Personalized Illustration Etsy $45.28 see on etsy Those first sweet days with a new baby are something many dads wish they could bottle and save forever. One way to try to capture that emotion is with a customized illustration of the special father/baby bond.

A Pair of Super Comfy Slippers UGG Ascot Slippers Zappos $109.95 see on zappos It rarely makes it into parenting books, but gaining ninja-like covert tip-toe skills is something every new dad will quickly discover is a necessity. Help his feet stay cozy and not wake the baby with a pair of great slippers.

A Smart Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell Amazon $179.99 see on amazon Securing the perimeter is a natural instinct for many dads. And one way to make them feel more assured is with a smart doorbell that can keep tabs on who’s coming and going.

A Storage Hoodie Dad Hoodie The Dad Hoodie Sizes S - XXL $98 see on dad hoodie Keeping bottles and diapers and pacifiers within arms reach is a challenge. This Dad Hoodie solves all that with a series of pockets lining its comfy interior.

A Smart Phone Stroller Mount Emmzoe Smartphone Handlebar Mount Amazon $14.99 see on amazon New dads spend a lot of time strolling. But not all strollers are created equal and it can be hard to maneuver one-handed when you have to take a call or text. This smart phone stroller mount takes care of that.

A Breakfast Sandwich Hack Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $39.99 see on amazon Getting a good meal with a baby on hand can be difficult. But this machine that looks a Rube Goldberg creation will cut the business of making a breakfast sandwich in half.

A Good Bottle of Wine 2018 "P-Oui" 375 ML Maison Noir Wines $25 see on maison noir wines A glass of wine after a long day feeding, cleaning, playing with, and cuddling a new baby is a well deserved treat for any parent. So break out the good stuff for Dad this Father’s Day.

A Smart Phone Sanitizer PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer Uncommon Goods $80 see on uncommon goods Babies are great, but they manage to get their goo everywhere. If that includes the dad in your life’s phone, give him this smart phone sanitizer that will clean it up in a jiff.

A Matching Pop and Tot Outfit Set Pint & Half Pint Set Amazon $16.99 see on amazon Matching outfits have long been the stuff of mama and babes, but why not let dad get in on the fun? Here a pint and half pint make a punny set for a beer-loving dad.

A Child Backpack Carrier Deuter Kid Comfort Active Carrier Backcountry $340 see on backcountry Exploring the great outdoors is a great family activity, but with baby on board it can be tricky. Unless, of course, a parent has a strong, well-built child backpack carrier like this one perfect for getting outside.

A Six Pack of New Dad Beer Labels PaprikaPaperie First Time Dad Beer Labels Etsy $16 see on etsy Know a craft beer guy who deserves a cold one after caring for his new baby? Give him a six pack of beers with these new dad labels right on theme for Father’s Day.

A New Daddy Mug Dad's First Father's Day Mug Zazzle $17.85 see on zazzle It doesn’t get more on the nose than a mug that says “Dad’s 1st Father’s Day.” Better yet, you can personalize it with a photo of dad’s new baby.

A How To Be A Dad Book 'New Dad's Playbook' by Benjamin Watson Amazon $10.77 see on amazon Know a dad who loves reading advice books? Then he’ll love this tome filled with parenting tips.

A Fast Bottle Warmer Fast Bottle Warmer Amazon $37.75 see on amazon Women get tons of baby tools, but why not give some to a new dad as a Father’s Day gift? This bottle warmer will help him help out with feedings.

A Cordless Facial Hair Trimmer Hatteker Mens Beard Trimmer Amazon $54.88 see on amazon Time for a long leisurely shave flies out the door when a new baby arrives. If speed is of the essence, give the dad you love this cordless facial hair trimmer.

A Pair of Comfy Sneakers Men's Wool Runners Allbirds $95 see on allbirds Being able to get up and go to take care of a new baby is essential to a dad, but these Allbirds double as great workout shoes so pops can get some self-care in too.

A Personalized Cooler Combat Cooler Groovy Guy Gifts $39.99 see on groovy guy gifts Whether he wants to keep a picnic or a pack of bottles cool, no one will get a new dad’s cooler confused thanks to this personalized item.

A Box of Good Tea Tea Gift Box Brooklyn Tea $34.99 see on brooklyn tea A soothing cup of tea while holding a sweet new baby. Or a cuppa after the child’s gone to sleep are true luxuries a new dad can appreciate.

A Daddy Diaper Duty Apron Daddy's Diaper Duty Apron Amazon $27.95 see on amazon To add a little playful fun to Father’s Day, give dad this apron. Sporting an illustration of a baby and the words “Daddy Diaper Duty,” he can throw it on each time he has to handle a change.

A Coffee Subscription 6 Month Coffee Subscription Blue Bottle Coffee $132 see on blue bottle coffee To an exhausted new parent, the site of an empty coffee grounds jar can be horrifying. Spare dad an early morning trip to the grocery for more grounds with a coffee subscription.

A Set of New Daddy Cufflinks YourCreativeGiftShop Personalized Engraved Cufflinks Etsy $20.36 see on etsy Formal wear just got a whole lot cuter thanks to these footprint cufflinks. Whether the dad in your life has a big event coming up or just wants to jazz up business casual, these will do the trick nicely.

A Skin-to-Skin Shirt DadWare Bondaroo Skin to Skin Bonding Shirt Amazon $44.99 see on amazon Squeezing in as much snuggle time as possible is so important to the father/baby bonding experience. This shirt encourages skin-to-skin contact.

A Nice Face Cream Cleanser Set About Face: 3 Step System Haus Urban $75 see on haus urban Dads need self-care too. That includes tending to their skin which can look dry and puffy from sleepless nights rocking a restless baby. This three-in-one care pack can help renew and refresh their skin.

A Proud Dad T-Shirt HellaMelanin Proud Black Father T-Shirt Etsy $24.99 see on etsy The pride a dad feels in his child is something many want to shout from the rooftops. Short of that, this shirt will do the trick.

A Great Brunch Delivery New York Bagel Brunch Gold Belly $85 see on gold belly Getting a treat one can typically only find in a special location can be the ultimate gift. This box of New York City bagels with lox is a decadent way to say “I love you, Dad.”

For the man who does so much for the new baby in his life, give him a first Father’s Day he’ll remember with these great gifts.