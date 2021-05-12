Father's Day

Help Dad Celebrate His First Father's Day With These Gifts

It’s such a special occasion.

by Kinsey Gidick

Finding out you’re going to be a dad for many men is the ultimate gift ever in and of itself. But every new dad about to celebrate his first Father’s Day deserves some additional love and a showering of gifts to celebrate him. But what’s best for a newbie dad celebrating his first Father’s Day? Perhaps one of these items.

From super sweet customized memory keepers to a Dad hoodie made with hidden pockets for storing diapers, bottles, and wipes, these gifts are functional and fun. And, is if he needed any more proof that his life has changed forever, there are tech products to enhance stroller outings, a breakfast tool to make mornings just a tiny bit easier, and even some cufflinks that tell everyone he’s now a proud papa.

That very first Father’s Day is a once in a lifetime event — even if he may not remember due to an overwhelming lack of sleep. And with Father’s Day on June 20, 2021, the time to act is now. Start shopping today and you won’t find yourself scrambling the week of. So make it as special as possible with gifts, decorations, a great spread, hugs, and plenty of love.

A Custom Illustration

TheDesignBoutiqueNL Custom Personalized Illustration
Etsy

Those first sweet days with a new baby are something many dads wish they could bottle and save forever. One way to try to capture that emotion is with a customized illustration of the special father/baby bond.

A Pair of Super Comfy Slippers

UGG Ascot Slippers
Zappos

It rarely makes it into parenting books, but gaining ninja-like covert tip-toe skills is something every new dad will quickly discover is a necessity. Help his feet stay cozy and not wake the baby with a pair of great slippers.

A Smart Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon

Securing the perimeter is a natural instinct for many dads. And one way to make them feel more assured is with a smart doorbell that can keep tabs on who’s coming and going.

A Storage Hoodie

Dad Hoodie
The Dad Hoodie

Sizes S - XXL

Keeping bottles and diapers and pacifiers within arms reach is a challenge. This Dad Hoodie solves all that with a series of pockets lining its comfy interior.

A Smart Phone Stroller Mount

Emmzoe Smartphone Handlebar Mount
Amazon

New dads spend a lot of time strolling. But not all strollers are created equal and it can be hard to maneuver one-handed when you have to take a call or text. This smart phone stroller mount takes care of that.

A Breakfast Sandwich Hack

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Amazon

Getting a good meal with a baby on hand can be difficult. But this machine that looks a Rube Goldberg creation will cut the business of making a breakfast sandwich in half.

A Good Bottle of Wine

2018 "P-Oui" 375 ML
Maison Noir Wines

A glass of wine after a long day feeding, cleaning, playing with, and cuddling a new baby is a well deserved treat for any parent. So break out the good stuff for Dad this Father’s Day.

A Smart Phone Sanitizer

PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
Uncommon Goods

Babies are great, but they manage to get their goo everywhere. If that includes the dad in your life’s phone, give him this smart phone sanitizer that will clean it up in a jiff.

A Matching Pop and Tot Outfit Set

Pint & Half Pint Set
Amazon

Matching outfits have long been the stuff of mama and babes, but why not let dad get in on the fun? Here a pint and half pint make a punny set for a beer-loving dad.

A Child Backpack Carrier

Deuter Kid Comfort Active Carrier
Backcountry

Exploring the great outdoors is a great family activity, but with baby on board it can be tricky. Unless, of course, a parent has a strong, well-built child backpack carrier like this one perfect for getting outside.

A Six Pack of New Dad Beer Labels

PaprikaPaperie First Time Dad Beer Labels
Etsy

Know a craft beer guy who deserves a cold one after caring for his new baby? Give him a six pack of beers with these new dad labels right on theme for Father’s Day.

A New Daddy Mug

Dad's First Father's Day Mug
Zazzle

It doesn’t get more on the nose than a mug that says “Dad’s 1st Father’s Day.” Better yet, you can personalize it with a photo of dad’s new baby.

A How To Be A Dad Book

'New Dad's Playbook' by Benjamin Watson
Amazon

Know a dad who loves reading advice books? Then he’ll love this tome filled with parenting tips.

A Fast Bottle Warmer

Fast Bottle Warmer
Amazon

Women get tons of baby tools, but why not give some to a new dad as a Father’s Day gift? This bottle warmer will help him help out with feedings.

A Cordless Facial Hair Trimmer

Hatteker Mens Beard Trimmer
Amazon

Time for a long leisurely shave flies out the door when a new baby arrives. If speed is of the essence, give the dad you love this cordless facial hair trimmer.

A Pair of Comfy Sneakers

Men's Wool Runners
Allbirds

Being able to get up and go to take care of a new baby is essential to a dad, but these Allbirds double as great workout shoes so pops can get some self-care in too.

A Personalized Cooler

Combat Cooler
Groovy Guy Gifts

Whether he wants to keep a picnic or a pack of bottles cool, no one will get a new dad’s cooler confused thanks to this personalized item.

A Box of Good Tea

Tea Gift Box
Brooklyn Tea

A soothing cup of tea while holding a sweet new baby. Or a cuppa after the child’s gone to sleep are true luxuries a new dad can appreciate.

A Daddy Diaper Duty Apron

Daddy's Diaper Duty Apron
Amazon

To add a little playful fun to Father’s Day, give dad this apron. Sporting an illustration of a baby and the words “Daddy Diaper Duty,” he can throw it on each time he has to handle a change.

A Coffee Subscription

6 Month Coffee Subscription
Blue Bottle Coffee

To an exhausted new parent, the site of an empty coffee grounds jar can be horrifying. Spare dad an early morning trip to the grocery for more grounds with a coffee subscription.

A Set of New Daddy Cufflinks

YourCreativeGiftShop Personalized Engraved Cufflinks
Etsy

Formal wear just got a whole lot cuter thanks to these footprint cufflinks. Whether the dad in your life has a big event coming up or just wants to jazz up business casual, these will do the trick nicely.

A Skin-to-Skin Shirt

DadWare Bondaroo Skin to Skin Bonding Shirt
Amazon

Squeezing in as much snuggle time as possible is so important to the father/baby bonding experience. This shirt encourages skin-to-skin contact.

A Nice Face Cream Cleanser Set

About Face: 3 Step System
Haus Urban

Dads need self-care too. That includes tending to their skin which can look dry and puffy from sleepless nights rocking a restless baby. This three-in-one care pack can help renew and refresh their skin.

A Proud Dad T-Shirt

HellaMelanin Proud Black Father T-Shirt
Etsy

The pride a dad feels in his child is something many want to shout from the rooftops. Short of that, this shirt will do the trick.

A Great Brunch Delivery

New York Bagel Brunch
Gold Belly

Getting a treat one can typically only find in a special location can be the ultimate gift. This box of New York City bagels with lox is a decadent way to say “I love you, Dad.”

For the man who does so much for the new baby in his life, give him a first Father’s Day he’ll remember with these great gifts.