These Are The Best Online Meats & Charcuterie You Can Get For Father's Day

The dad who has everything still needs to eat, which is why food always makes for a thoughtful and useful gift for Father’s Day. From mail-order beef and the best online steaks to sausages and sandwiches from some of the best BBQ places in the country, and charcuterie boards with tons of great cheese, these Father’s Day gifts for foodie dads are sure to be a hit.

Whether dad loves to cook and will be excited to get the grill going on Father’s Day, or he’d rather have heavy appetizers and a dinner out (the charcuterie boards are the best for afternoon snacking), there’s something here that he’ll love. Plus you can get these shipped right to his door, and if you’re celebrating in-person, he’ll have to share.

The cooks will have fun grilling or searing the steaks and burgers, and for the dad that’s more into eating than cooking, some of the meals (like the amazing pork ribs) come pre-cooked and will just need to be reheated. From surf and turf to bacon-wrapped filet mignon, to lighter options like cheese and olives from Northern California (that go perfectly with wine) there’s a gift here all the foodie dads will love to unwrap on Father’s Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

MAIL-ORDER BEEF & STEAK

Wagyu Kobe Beef Style Steak Australian Wagyu Kobe Beef Style Rib Eye Steaks DeBragga $119.95 see on debragga You’ll get two 12-ounce rib eye steaks of Australian marbled wagyu beef from DeBragga, a New York butcher shop (now in Jersey City) that dates back to the 1920s. With a rating of an eight or nine on the Japanese marble score, these have a savoury flavorful taste some reviewers described as umami, and they’re delicious pan-seared.

Surf & Turf Premium Angus Beef Surf & Turf Chicago Steak Company $99.95 see on chicago steak company Treat dad to something decadent with this surf and turf from Chicago Steak Company, which means you don’t have to choose between lobster and steak. He’ll get two five to six ounce lobster tails, plus your choice of two boneless strips, filet mignons, or top sirloins. These come packaged in a sophisticated gold and black gift box.

A Beef Subscription Box Beef Subscription Box Oregon Valley Farm $159 see on oregon valley farm Give a gift that keeps on giving with this beef subscription box from Oregon Valley Farm, a family business in Oregon that sells grass-fed and antibiotic and hormone-free beef, pork, and chicken. This box is for a real red meat lover, and every two months he’ll receive an (approximately) 15 pound package filled with mixed steaks, patties, ground beef, carne asada, and a roast or miscellaneous beef cuts.

Halal Burgers Halal Angus Beef Burgers Boxed Halal $16.99 see on boxed halal Each box includes eight burgers so dad can have a solid cookout for Father’s Day. The quarter-pound Angus Halal beef patties are from humanely raised and hand-slaughtered cows.

Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon Harry & David $69.99 see on harry & david Yes you can have bacon and steak in one bite thanks to this masterpiece from Harry & David. Each filet mignon is six ounces so it will make for a hearty and memorable meal, and express two-day shipping is included in the cost.

Brisket USDA Prime Whole Brisket Creekstone Farms $174 see on creekstone farms This prime black Angus beef is grass-fed and grain-finished (meaning the cows can forage on grains and other starches resulting in marbling and tenderness in the meat). The price shown is for 12-14 pounds of meat, so dad will be having steak for days.

New York Strip New York Strip Snake River Farms $67 see on snake river farms It’s hard to resist a New York strip steak. These are American Wagyu beef with lots of marbling, and they’re about one and a half inches thick and 12 ounces each for a satisfying meal.

PORK & SAUSAGE

Pasture Raised Pork Shoulder Pasture Raised Pork Shoulder Belcampo $38.99 see on belcampo This pasture-raised pork is from a certified-humane farm that uses regenerative agriculture. It’s perfect for making pulled pork or carnitas, and the three pound package serves six people (don’t forget to throw in some buns for the full effect). Whether or not your dad has been to one of the amazing Belcampo restaurants, he’ll love this meal.

BBQ Pork Ribs Bludso's BBQ Pork Ribs Goldbelly $119 see on goldbelly You can never go wrong with ribs. These hail from Bludso’s BBQ (which was once named in the list of “Hottest BBQ in the U.S.” by Eater) and founder, Kevin Bludso, is a judge on Netflix competition show, The American BBQ Showdown. Smoked for 14 hours, they are juicy and fall off the bone for a memorable meal that includes two racks of BBQ pork ribs for four to six people.

Bacon Sampler Pack Bacon Sampler D'Artagnan $29.99 see on d'artagnan If dad’s idea of a perfect morning includes bacon and eggs, give him this trio of bacon from D’Artagnan, a company that’s committed to free-range production and sustainable, humane farming practices. The sampler includes one pack of applewood smoked, one hickory smoked, and one smoked duck.

Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links Opa's $26.95 see on opa's If dad likes a little heat, these jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages cannot be beat. Amazing on their own or in a gumbo or crawfish and shrimp boil with some corn, these are the perfect base for a satisfying summer meal. The smoked meat from Opa’s is already cooked and will just need to be reheated on the grill or stovetop.

Rib Tip Sandwich Kit Fainmous BBQ Rib Tip Sandwich Kit Goldbelly $89 see on goldbelly Hailing from Fainmous BBQ, a Tennessee-style barbeque spot that’s actually in Houston, this delicious rib tip sandwich kit includes everything you’ll need for an amazing Father’s Day lunch or dinner. There’s the ribs, of course, but also four buns, a pint each of baked beans and coleslaw, plus you’ll have the option to add in a BBQ sauce ($12) or a mini peach cobbler ($39).

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE BOARDS

Murray’s Cheese Bestsellers Greatest Hits Murray's Cheese $95 see on Murray's Cheese You can’t go wrong with this quad of best-selling cheeses: gruyère, manchego, brie, and cheddar paired with other savoury treats like marcona almonds, spiced cherry preserve, and olive oil crackers. This gift is especially nice for vegetarians.

Cheese & Charcuterie For White Wine Oakville Grocery Cheese & Charcuterie Pairing For White Wine Goldbelly $79 see on goldbelly Oakville Grocery is located in Napa Valley so you can be sure they know what foods pair well with wine. Along with two rich cheeses, there is a salumi and prosciutto, plus Marcona almonds, Castelvetrano olives, and Turkish apricots. This set doesn’t include wine but you can throw in dad’s favorite chardonnay or sauvignon blanc to round out the tasting.

Point Reyes Cheese Collection Best Of Point Reyes Cheese Collection Williams Sonoma $49.95 see on williams sonoma Hailing from Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., a farm in Northern California, these four cheeses are amazing. The set includes a blue cheese, a toma, and a white cheddar for three distinct flavors ranging from mellow and buttery to bold and peppery.