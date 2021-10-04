It’s the story of a father’s love for his unborn son. A man’s love for the woman he is about to marry and her love for him. A Journal For Jordan might be a movie that will bring audiences to tears, but ultimately, it’s a story about the power of love. And how it binds those we’ve lost to us for decades after they’re gone.

It’s Based On A True Story

Sony’s upcoming movie A Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan and newcomer Chanté Adams, is based on the 2009 memoir by New York Times bestselling author Dana Canedy. The memoir tells the story of First Sgt. Charles M. King, who died in action in Baghdad in 2006. At the time he was engaged to Canedy, who was then a senior editor for The New York Times, and the couple had recently welcomed their first child together. King kept a 200-page journal for his son Jordan, to be given to him in the event of his death. Canedy shared that journal in her memoir along with her own memories of the fiance she lost, and the book resonated with millions of people who had experienced their own loss.

Even The Trailer Is Poignant

‘A Journal For Jordan’ will be in theaters this Christmas.

The trailer for A Journal For Jordan sees Michael B. Jordan as young soldier Charles, falling in love with Adams as Dana in a series of sweet moments. The couple exploring museums together, wandering around the city. Then it cuts to Charles as a soldier in Iraq, writing messages to his son. It’s a poignant trailer, particularly when you know he will die before Jordan ever gets to know him.

This Is The Release Date

A Journal For Jordan will hit theaters across the country on Christmas Day. It will not be available for streaming immediately, which means you’ll have to get out of the house to see it at your local cinema.

Where Are They Now?

Canedy has gone on to be a pretty big deal since writing her memoir in 2009. She became the first woman and person of color to ever administer the Pullitzer Prize, and is currently the first woman of color to be the senior vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster. Her son Jordan is 14 years old, and Canedy told Crown Publishing in 2009 that she wrote the book “for Jordan. The story of his father and I and our love for each other and our love for him.”

A beautiful tribute from two parents who loved their son. And each other.

Watch A Journal For Jordan in theaters on Christmas Day.