Julia Roberts Posted The Most Precious Photo Of Her Twins On Their 19th Birthday

Somehow, some way, Julia Roberts’ twins, daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus, are fully entering their adult years. Yup, the pair just turned 19. To celebrate their birthday on Tuesday, the Ticket to Paradise actress posted a rare and incredibly sweet throwback photo of herself holding both of her twins when they were just babies.

“✨✨19✨✨ There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. 💕,” Roberts captioned the black and white throwback photo on Instagram on Nov. 18. In the photo, Roberts, who also shares 16-year-old son Henry with husband Danny Moder, is holding Phinnaeus in one arm and Hazel in the other as she sits cross-legged on the floor.

While the Pretty Woman star rarely posts photos of her three children on social media, she seems to make an exception for their birthdays. On Phinnaeus and Hazel’s birthday last year, Roberts shared an equally precious baby photo of the twins to celebrate the milestone. The year before that, she wrote on Instagram that the past 17 years with Phinnaeus and Hazel had been the “sweetest years of life.” Moder also celebrated their 17th birthday on Instagram back in 2021, calling Phinnaeus and Hazel a pair of “rabble rousers” and thanked them for “helping me through fatherhood.”

Having a mom as famous as Julia Roberts is certainly a unique experience, and her job inspired some funny nicknames when her kids were little. In a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair, when Phinnaeus and Hazel were just toddlers, Roberts revealed that her kids would call her “Cuckoo Mommy” when they saw photos of her dressed as different characters she was playing.

“When I played Joanne Herring [in 2007’s Charlie Wilson’s War], we had done some portraits of me, copying pictures of Joanne, to use around her house. So I brought home this picture of me in this emerald-green gown, and I have these big diamonds on and the nails and the whole thing,” Roberts shared with the magazine at the time. The picture was sitting on the dining-room table, and Finn and Hazel came to dinner, and Hazel said, ‘Oh, look at that picture. Cuckoo Mommy.’ I couldn’t believe she even knew it was me. So when they came to work, I didn’t want them to be scared to see their mom looking like a completely different person, so I would say, ‘I’m going to look like Cuckoo Mommy when you come, so come and see me.’ So they would just think it was funny.”

Even though her kids are older now, with roles in movies like Steel Magnolias, Ocean’s Eleven, and her most recent film, Netflix’s psychological thriller Leave the World Behind, hopefully the name Cuckoo Mommy is here to stay.