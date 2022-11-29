Julia Roberts Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Twins Hazel & Finn On Their 18th Birthday

Julia Roberts is officially a mom of two grown adults who can now legally vote, join the military, buy a lottery ticket, and get a tattoo without parental consent. The Ticket to Paradise star was super proud of hitting this milestone as a parent and celebrated her twins Hazel and Finn’s 18th birthday with an epic throwback on social media. In classic Julia Roberts style, not only did she manage to wrangle two kids in her kitchen, she simultaneously looked every bit the gorgeous movie star.

In a recent Instagram post, Roberts shared the amazing photo with her firstborns when they were just sweet little babies. Roberts held little Hazel in her ruffled bloomers, while Finn looked on at his mama and twin sis. In an intimate picture that could have easily been plucked out of a spread from a fashion magazine, the pretty woman was effortlessly chic, dressed in a tube top with her bra strap hanging off her shoulder. The mother of three kept it short but sweet in the caption as she shared her kids’ big day with some love and shining star emojis: “🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you.”

Fellow celeb-mom Rita Wilson was just shocked as the rest of us by the lightning speed passage of time. “It can’t be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!,” wrote Tom Hanks’ better half.

Roberts has many reasons to throw a party these days. She recently rang in her 55th birthday with a whole bunch of balloons and just as much gratitude. Her latest movie Ticket to Paradise, costarring George Clooney as her bitter ex-husband, rang in over $100 million at the box office.

Along with Phinnaeus and Hazel, The My Best Friend’s Wedding star shares 15-year-old Henry with husband and filmmaker Danny Moder. The couple celebrated their 20th anniversary this past summer, and Roberts has graciously shared her juicy secret to a lasting and happy marriage with the world. (Just make out, like all the time.)

But no matter how successful Roberts is in Hollywood, she cherishes her role as a mother above the fame and any accolades. And what makes this international superstar so relatable is that she’s also willing to open up about her parenting missteps too.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today alongside her amateur relationship therapist costar, Robert kept it one-hundred when it comes to those days when you just need a do-ever. “Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it. And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.’”

Hopefully Roberts is only feeling joy and fulfillment on her twins’ double birthdays. Just imagine the glint of her mega-watt smile over the glow of those 36 candles.