Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby #5

Kailyn Lowry’s family is growing by two more. The Teen Mom star revealed on her podcast that she is pregnant again and expecting twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott months after announcing the birth of her fifth son.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, Lowry was chatting with YouTuber and TikTok star Allison Kuch, who is married to Las Vegas Raiders star Isaac Rochell and pregnant with their first child, about how they both had recently vacationed in Thailand when she revealed she’s pregnant with twins. Lowry posted about her trip in March.

“We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” Lowry said, angling the camera down to show her pregnant belly. “Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir? Oh my god, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand!” Kuch responded.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left [for Thailand], because [Scott] didn’t go with me, and I had no idea,” Lowry said later on in the podcast. “When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s just no way. There’s no way I am.”

“This is my … sixth pregnancy,” Lowry added during her convo with Kuch. “Like, six and seven for me.”

Lowry, 31, welcomed her first child, son Isaac, now 13, with Jo Rivera in 2010, which was documented on 16 and Pregnant. She also shares son Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, as well as sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez. Lowry welcomed her fifth child, son Rio, with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, last year.

Kailyn Lowry with three of her sons in May 2023. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While rumors ran wild on Reddit, Lowry chose not to share the news of her pregnancy with Rio until several months after he was born. “I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” Lowry told People earlier in October, adding that all the speculation essentially forced her announce it, despite not feeling “ready.”

“I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again,” she told the magazine. “I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it. At this point, I can at least try to do it my way.”

With Baby #6 and Baby #7, Lowry is taking the narrative back into her hands. As she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing like souvenirs from vacation.”