Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Drank A Placenta Smoothie After Giving Birth To Baby #5

After quietly welcoming her fifth child last year, Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry decided to add a little something extra into her smoothie. Her own placenta. It’s a recipe she’s tried before, so apparently it must not have been too bad because she went back for round two. And since she had a bit of extra placenta left over after the fact, she decided to let her kids make some art with it.

Lowry — who welcomed her fifth child, a baby boy named Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott, last year — took to Instagram recently to share her placenta arts and crafts with her followers. She noted that it was the second time she worked with Lancaster Placenta, a placenta encapsulation expert, to bring her placenta home so that she could whip up a nice little smoothie from it in her Ninja blender. Lowry shared a video of herself making the smoothie, as one often does, wearing a full hospital gown and plastic gloves.

There have been some claims in the past few years that placentophagy (eating your placenta after giving birth) can prevent postpartum depression, increase milk supply, and provide important micronutrients, but the Mayo Clinic notes that there is no medical evidence to support these claims.

Kailyn Lowry made herself a refreshing placenta smoothie. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Still, Lowry has eaten her placenta not once, but twice. She also enjoyed a refreshing placenta smoothie after the birth of her son Lux in 2020, “blended with fruit and almond milk. Couldn’t taste the placenta at all,” she shared at the time.

This time around, Lowry decided to do some arts and crafts with the kids. She turned her placenta into paint so that the whole family could enjoy it, and her sons made some pictures that they can enjoy forever. Lowry is also mom to 13-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old son Creed, and 3-year-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry used her leftover placenta to make paint. Kailyn Lowry's kids made art with placenta.

While placenta smoothies might not be for everyone, Kailyn Lowry certainly seems to enjoy them. So much so that she’s making her placenta a real family affair.