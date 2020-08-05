Ever thought of experimenting with a little umbilical cord jewelry? Or trying your hand at delicious recipes featuring your own placenta? You are not alone. Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry drank her placenta in a fruit smoothie shortly after giving birth to her fourth child. And, according to the mom of four, she "couldn't taste the placenta at all."

Lowry welcomed her fourth child on July 30, another little boy to add to the three sweet sons she has at home with her already. The reality star told E! News her baby boy was born at home and came in to the world weighing a healthy 8lbs., 15 oz. The Teen Mom star also told the news outlet she hasn't decided on a name yet, but everyone is "healthy and so in love," adding, "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Another thing she can check off her bucket list? Drinking a smoothie made with her own placenta. On Tuesday, Lowry took to her Instagram Stories to share a few photos of herself drinking a pink smoothie from a straw and asked her followers to "guess" what she was sipping on. "If you guessed my placenta, you're right!" she revealed in a follow-up post. "Blended with fruit and almond milk. Couldn't taste the placenta at all."

This was not Lowry's first foray into experimenting with consuming her own placenta after giving birth. When she welcomed her second son, 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin in 2013, she tweeted about taking placenta pills, as Us Weekly reported at the time. "For those wondering, I’m feeling pretty good so far taking my placenta pills," she tweeted. "No negative side effects!"

Lowry certainly is not the only celebrity mom who has consumed her own placenta after giving birth; according to People, Chrissy Teigen as well as Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian all consumed their placentas in either pill form, smoothies, or by cooking them.

But why do moms do this? According to the Mayo Clinic, some believe consuming the placenta can help stem postpartum bleeding, improve milk supply, and help increase iron and other nutrients. That being said, the Mayo Clinic notes that there is no medical evidence of these benefits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also advised mothers against consuming capsules with dehydrated placenta and a study conducted by the University of British Columbia in 2019 suggested that "there has been no research evidence" linked to mental health benefits from eating placenta, according to MedicalXpress.

Ultimately, no matter what celebrities are doing with smoothies or capsules, new moms should turn to their health care providers before consuming their placentas to be fully informed.