She might be a royal mom with access to childhood experts, but that doesn't mean she has unlocked any more parenting secrets than the rest of us. During a recent interview, Kate Middleton admitted her kids have "toddler tantrums" just like most little ones, and even joked that she wouldn't mind getting some expert help with them. Maybe she can pass along any tips she might hear back to her royal fans.

In a video shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, Middleton answered a few questions regarding the results of her landmark early childhood survey in the United Kingdom, "5 Big Questions Under 5." This survey was initiated to spark a national conversation about how to give children the best possible start in life, and find ways to help parents access the help they might need. As a mom of three to 7-year-old son Prince George, 5-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old son Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge certainly understands what it's like raising little ones. And on Saturday she shared a video message on the Kensington Palace Instagram page where she answered questions from fellow parents and royal watchers, and she was surprisingly candid.

When one person wrote in, "How do you manage toddler tantrums in your household, especially with multiple children?," Middleton started to laugh before answering, "Yes, that's a hard one. I'd also like to ask the experts myself."

Kate Middleton opened up about dealing with toddler tantrums.

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, spent much of 2020 in lockdown at their country home of Anmer Hall with their three children, and she has admitted that it has been a bit of a whirlwind raising kids throughout the pandemic. In April, the busy mom talked about her experience being home with her three kids, telling the BBC, "The children have got such stamina. You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they've had a lovely time, but it's amazing how much you can cram into a day, that's for sure."

Toddlers like Prince Louis present their own challenges, especially when it comes to Zoom calls apparently. Prince William admitted in April that life was getting "a bit hectic" with a 2-year-old, particularly one who "sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button" during chats with family, as Hello! Magazine reported.

It is strangely comforting to discover that even a future queen does not have tantrum control down pat. They really are just like us.