Katy Perry did not attend the Met Gala on Monday night, but it sure looked like she did. There was a fake photo generated by AI making the rounds on social media that was so convincing, her own mom was fooled by it. That’s where we’re at with AI-generated images these days. Even moms can be fooled.

The American Idol judge skipped the Met Gala on Monday night, explaining on Instagram that she had to work. Somehow this did not stop her from being “photographed” on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, even getting praised by fans all over social media for nailing this year’s theme, “The Garden of Time.” A photo of Perry wearing a ball gown covered in flowers with her hair left loose and long went viral on social media, and her fans claimed that she really won the night with her look.

“Katy Perry. That’s it,” one Twitter user wrote on a photo of the singer that was viewed more than 14 million times. Other fans agreed. “This look is unreal! Katy Perry is my Best Dressed at the Met hands down,” one Twitter user wrote, per Us Weekly, while another added, “I haven’t seen Katy making fashion waves in a minute. My fave of the night without question! #metgala2024.”

The photo was so realistic that Perry’s own mother texted her about it. Perry shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her mom where she texted her, “Ha Feather! Didn’t know you went to the Met! What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Perry responded, “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

Perry has attended the Met Gala several times in the past, famously dressing as a chandelier at the 2019 “Camp” themed gala before changing into a cheeseburger costume later in the evening. So her mother Mary can certainly be forgiven for thinking she might attend again. And the photo of Perry was incredibly convincing, as some of her fans pointed out on Instagram. “Even when’s she’s not there, SHES THERE! WINNER,” wrote one person, while another added, “The AI image of you was better than all of tonight’s creations.”

You really have to give it to Katy Perry, she somehow managed to be the talk of the Met Gala without even attending. And she might want to consider pulling that AI-generated look together because her mom was a big fan.