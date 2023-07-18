Kelly Rowland Still Feels Bad About Accidentally Revealing Sex Of Beyoncé’s First Baby

Back in 2011, Beyoncé and JAY-Z were expecting their first child together, a legendary little person the world now knows as their 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Kelly Rowland, formerly part of Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé, was privvy to the baby’s sex at the time and made a mistake she feels bad about all these years later. According to Rowland, she messed up and called the baby “she” before either Beyoncé or JAY-Z had shared their baby’s sex with the world. It was, as she admitted in a recent podcast interview, “the worst moment ever.”

At the time, Rowland was asked about Beyoncé’s pregnancy by entertainment news outlet Bang Showbiz, and accidentally let the cat out of the bag. “I’m so happy for my sister and her husband. They’re so happy in this moment right now, as they should be. They’ve made a little bundle of love, I’m so excited for them,” Rowland said in 2011, per Billboard. “I have no idea what I’m going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because JAY is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked-after.”

Now 12 years later, Rowland was asked by Billy Mann on the Yeah, I F**ked That Up podcast about her biggest mistake, and that was apparently it for her.

“Oh, my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey’s baby when when she was pregnant with Blue,” Rowland said. “That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.” Sadly, she didn’t even realize that she had accidentally let the news slip until she saw the headlines the next day. “I was like, ‘What are they talking about? I didn’t say — Oh my God!’ It was bad because it was no one’s business.”

Beyoncé was “disappointed” by the slip, according to Rowland, which of course made her feel even worse about the mistake. “I felt terrible because it was not my news,” she said on the podcast. “It wasn’t my news to share and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was, like, ‘uh-oh.’”

Clearly the two women got over the slight issue as they remain friends to this day. When Rowland welcomed her second son, 2-year-old Noah, in 2021, Beyoncé and fellow Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams were on Zoom while she gave birth. “They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful,” the mom of two said at the time.

All’s well that ends well.