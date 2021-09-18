Kenan Thompson Said He Started “Being Really Corny At Stores” After Becoming A Dad

Kenan Thompson is best known for his breakout role in the 90’s kids sitcom, All That, and the smash-hit movie, Good Burger. He’s also considered the longest-tenured cast member of Saturday Night Live. As a matter of fact, when he joined SNL at the age of 25 in 2003, he was the show’s youngest cast member. This year he’s up for two nominations which include Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his new sitcom, Kenan, in which he plays a single dad.

But in real life, the 43-year-old is very much not single. He is a husband and a father. And when he not making millions launch on the big screen, he’s a family man in Atlanta.

His wife is an interior designer and former model

Thompson’s wife Christina Evangeline is a model and interior designer. According to US Weekly, the two met through a talent manager and tied the knot in 2011 in the Arctic Room of the George Aquarium in Atlanta. Nick Cannon reportedly MC’d the ceremony.

During a 2018 appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, Thompson shared that his wife does interior designing for a living and that their apartment is “dope” as a result. Prior to that, she modeled and even had an acting part in the short comedy movie Mini Supreme.

The couple has two daughters

On June 30, 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter Georgia Marie Thompson. Four years later, Gianna Michelle was born on July 31, 2018.

The Fat Albert star joked that his coolness left when he became a dad.

“One day you're not a dad and then the next moment you are. You're just a dad from that point on,” he said in the AppleTV documentary, Dads. “And definitely, my coolness just got sucked right out of me. I didn't know... I didn't even feel it, but I just immediately started wearing black socks and shorts and just being really corny at stores and over-asking questions about items that are super obvious and in my face.”

He added that having kids is a learning lesson. “The constant worry though," the SNL star reflected on in the documentary, “ is learning how to calm down and to see how resilient kids are — learning what the real warning signs are, as opposed to just being worried about every little slip and fall.”

Their daughter was on “America’s Got Talent”

According to mom, Christina, their daughter, Georgia, 7, is a huge America’s Got Talent fan. Last year, when her father set in as a guest judge for the show, Georgia finally got her opportunity to live her AGT dreams.

Christina posted snippets of their appearance on her Instagram. “When asked if she’d ever want to be on AGT she said yeah - but only as a judge,” Christina captioned the post last August. “⁣Fast forward a few weeks, here she is in @simoncowell’s chair. ⁣lol wut.”

She added Georgia’s response, “Mommy, did you see me steal the show?”⁣⁣ To which Christina replied, “Always, Girl.”

Christina doesn’t like him playing a widower

Apparently, Christina had some thoughts about her husband’s role in his self-acclaimed sitcom, Kenan. In it, the comedian and actor portrays a widowed father of two girls who is trying to balance work with life as a single dad.

But as Thompson shared during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Christina’s initial thoughts weren’t all thumbs-up.

“She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time,” Thompson shared when Fallon asked if his wife loved the show. “But I was like, 'Yeah... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing.” It was all said in a joking manner.

Watch the entire season one of Kenan on the NBC app and Hulu.