You may want to get a bucket of chicken, biscuits, and mashed potatoes for this movie night. KFC is premiering its own holiday mini-movie on Lifetime and viewers can expect a whole bunch of "mystery, suspense, deception, foul play" and of course "love and fried chicken."

A Recipe for Seduction will be a 15-minute production that tells the story of Colonel Sanders and his "steamy, romantic" involvement with a young heiress, whose mother is trying to handpick a suitor for. As if that didn't sound steamy enough, Mario Lopez will star as Colonel Harland Sanders. The movie is part of a partnership between KFC and Lifetime's "It's A Wonderful Lifetime," the network's "fan-favorite destination for holiday content."

"We're no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented Firelog. But let's face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?" Andrea Zahumensky, KFC's chief marketing officer, in a press release.

A Recipe for Seduction premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. EST/PST. After the premiere, the movie will be available to stream on Lifetime's website, all Lifetime apps, and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms.

To coincide with the premiere, KFC has teamed up with Uber Eats for a special promotion running between Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. Viewers who use Uber Eats can get six free extra crispy tenders with a $20 purchase or more.

No matter how you choose to indulge, A Recipe for Seduction promises to be a "finger-licking good" movie night.