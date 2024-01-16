Kieran Culkin Tells Wife He Wants More Kids During His Emmys Speech

Kieran Culkin had a big night at the Emmy Awards on Monday. The Succession actor continued his streak at awards shows, taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series after also winning at the Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Awards. And how does he hope to celebrate this big win in his career? With more kids. He just needs to get his wife on board.

Culkin — who is dad to 3-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux and 2-year-old son Wilder Wolf with wife Jazz Charton — took to the stage to accept his award for his outstanding work as Rowan Roy on Succession with a sweet speech. He started out doing all of the usual things, thanking his fellow cast members, of course, and Jesse Armstrong for creating such a “brilliant” show. He thanked his mom for his “great” childhood, and his manager for “keeping my name in the conversation when no one was talking about me.” Finally, he thanked his wife Jazz for “sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids.” So amazing, in fact, that Culkin said, “And Jazz... I want more. You said! You said ‘maybe, if I win!’”

The audience burst out laughing, and thankfully so did Charton.

Culkin explained to reporters after the Emmys that he had been “asking for awhile” about having more children, per People, and Charton told him she might consider it if he won an Emmy. “Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy,' ” he continued. “I didn't bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don't remember this.’ ”

He went on to say that she started to get “nervous” ahead of the Emmys, but of course it’s all in good fun. Although he did admit he regretted sharing his hopes for having more kids on such a public stage. “Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude,” he told reporters after the event. “And that's it. That's the whole story. Anyway, the end.”

I guess we’ll know if this was really the end if Culkin and Charton suddenly welcome more kids in the next year or so.