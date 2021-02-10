After Kim Kardashian proudly shared a photo of her daughter North West's painting on Instagram, a bit of unexpected controversy started to brew on social media. Why? North's painting was really good, and it had some people questioned how the 7-year-old could have created such a masterpiece. So, yes, cue the drama.

Earlier this week, a piece of North's art was featured on her mom's Instagram Story with the caption "My little artist North," meaning the little girl's painting reached an audience of more than 204 million followers. (Does that also mean she's essentially had one of the most massive art openings ever? Perhaps.)

North's Painting Made "Bob Ross" Trend On Twitter

North's painting of a mountain scene was reminiscent of exactly the sort of artwork famed American painter Bob Ross taught on his iconic TV show, The Joy Of Painting. Looking at North's painting, one can almost hear Bob Ross' soothing voice explaining how to shade the trunks of the happy little trees to play up the shadows, how to create the mist on the water, all of it.

Indeed, some Twitter users were quick to note the similarities between North's work and the legendary painter, making "Bob Ross" trend on Twitter on Tuesday. "North been watching a lot of Bob Ross," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "North west out here painting Bob Ross quality pictures." One more said, "I’ve been looking at Bob Ross prints for my office. Forget that. I’m going with only North West canvases now."

North's Art Had Admirers, But Also Some Doubters

While many social media users thought North clearly nailed it and were thoroughly impressed with her work, not everyone was convinced the artwork was the product of a 7-year-old.

Some people not only refused to believe a little girl could paint such a beautiful picture, but also seemed genuinely bothered by it. Sigh... Like this one person who wrote, "Brother no f**king way north painting this I’ve never laughed so hard at something." And another critic who wrote, "aint no way in hell North did any of them paintings."

Don't Worry, Kim Set The Record Straight

As a mom of four, Kardashian has no time for people attacking one of her kids. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram Story to shut down those doubters.

"DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" she wrote. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!" she continued. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!"

Kardashian also shared photos of some of her husband Kanye West's artwork from when he was a child in an effort to point out that little North might have gotten her artistic skills from her dad.

A fellow artist also came to North's defense. On Tuesday, TikTok user @Camrynfred claimed in a video that her mom is actually North's art teacher and she learned to paint the same scenery when she was 7 years old in 2006. "My mom taught me how to paint this and she taught North how to paint the same one two weeks ago," the TikTok user said. "She's been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes through her in all of her classes go through the same painting when they're starting out."

Will this definitive proof put an end to the people who doubt the painting prowess of a 7-year-old child? Perhaps. Will people find something else to criticize about Kim Kardashian regardless? Definitely.