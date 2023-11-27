Kim Kardashian is hitting a new stage of motherhood, with her oldest child in particular. North West is now 10 years old, and the SKIMS mogul is trying her best to include her daughter in her work life. Like asking her opinion on the dress she is wearing to the Met Gala, for example. And during the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the mom of four admitted that, while she appreciates her daughter’s honesty, she is trying to teach her to temper that honesty so she doesn’t “hurt people’s feelings.”

Kim and North were filmed in New York City along with Kim’s younger sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner for the Met Gala in Season 4, Episode 9 of The Kardashians, and North was not shy about giving her opinions on her mom’s look. Even when the designer of her dress, Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry, was in the room and clearly nervous when Kim asked her daughter for “notes” on her dress. When he said to North, “I heard you were into the look,” the 10-year-old responded coolly that she felt it “could be just a little better.”

“There’s way too much gaps in the pearls,” she went on to explain. “It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped. ... The pearls look fake.” So fake, in fact, that North said they looked like they were from “the Dollar Store.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Kim admitted in a confessional that her daughter’s “vibe” is to be super critical, often giving designers notes on things she doesn’t like about their choices. Which Kim respects, as long as it’s done in a way that won’t “annihilate” someone.

“North won’t lie, and that’s amazing,” Kim said. “So I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up.”

When her daughter started to criticize the dress, Kim reminded her, “There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings, so I want you to learn that. Because there’s a way to say, ‘You know, I might not love that.’”

“You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit because I'm just trying to support you because you know, whatever you like, you know,” North responded. “Was that good?”

“Yeah, that was a good start,” Kim replies.

Kim’s reaction to North’s criticism was met with a mixed feelings on social media. Some thought the whole exchange was humorous. “North funny asf, she cooked Kim Kardashian’s dress right in front of the designer,” one viewer tweeted. Another praised Kim for letting her daughter express herself. “I saw that clip of North saying Kim’s pearl dress was giving dollar store. Kim gives North the space to express herself and then responds that she could say things more nicely as to not be so hurtful. I see nothing wrong with that.”

One person thought there was a balance between North’s words and Kim’s message. “If you saw the dress, all of North’s notes were correct. However, Kim is right. There is a way to be honest without hurting someone’s feelings.”

Whether or not North actually thought the dress was a miss is up for debate, because she did ask her mom to keep it for her for when she’s older. She keeps us on our toes!