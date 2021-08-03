The story of Venus and Serena Williams’ childhood and the instrumental role their father played in their lives is coming to the big screen this fall. In the upcoming biopic King Richard, superstar Will Smith portrays their devoted father, Richard Williams, and, as the trailer shows, we’re going to need to buckle up for a powerful and emotional flick

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the drama is about the early origins of the Williams sisters and the role their father played in their life to help them get there. “This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams, but they’re gonna have respect for y’all,” Smith says in the first trailer clip released last week.

The 52-year-old actor called the movie an “origin story for some real deal superheroes.” In the caption of his post of the trailer on Instagram, Smith wrote that “one of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it.”

King Richard’s Cast Features Some Big Stars

In addition to Smith portraying Richard Williams, Lovecraft Country’s Aunjanue Ellis stars as Brandy Williams, Richard’s wife and mother to Serena and Venus. Smith, his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Venus, and Serena Williams, as well as their sister, Isha Price, are all executive producers, according to Variety. Actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton star as Venus and Serena and depict the sisters’ hardships as well as their triumphs.

Serena Williams Commented On The Trailer

While reposting the trailer on her Instagram, the tennis pro said, “This should be good” and added a popcorn emoji. She’s right — watch the emotional trailer below.

King Richard Premieres In November 2021

King Richard is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 19 and will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days following the theatrical release. This movie is not yet rated, but the powerful story of “an undeterred father ... raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time” sounds like one you don’t want to miss.