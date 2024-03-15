Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s “Sorta Obsessed” With Her Manual Breast Pump

Kourtney Kardashian has had a wild four months since her first baby with husband Travis Barker, a little boy named Rocky Thirteen, arrived and she’s become “sorta obsessed” with one of her pumping gadgets. In a new Instagram post, The Kardashians star posted a photo of herself using a manual breast pump while wearing a sexy black teddy and heels, and fellow moms quickly jumped to the comments.

This week, Kardashian, 44, posted a photo dump on Instagram of her life lately. In addition to the pumping picture, she posted one of her and Barker taking Rocky for a walk in the coolest custom-made Cybex stroller you’ve ever seen, one of her little boy’s tiny hand grabbing a chain, and an X-ray photo revealing that someone in the family suffered a pretty bad break in their arm.

While folks were busy trying to figure out who broke a bone — Kardashian did not specify in her post — most of her followers were stuck on her pumping photo. Though a few people left eye-rolling comments about Kardashian’s sexy ensemble for a pumping session, moms were quick to shut them down and applaud her for showing off her manual Medela breast pump.

“Pumping and looking amazing! Why not show it off, thank you for normalising pumping and breastfeeding,” one mom commented.

“Yes maam we love the medala [sic] hand pump,” another said, while one mom added, “That manual pump is the best 👏.”

“LOVE the pump picture,” one more commented. “Women deserve to be worshipped. Our bodies literally create and grow life and then feed it… with the same body ❤🙌.”

And if you’re curious why Kardashian didn’t post a photo of herself with a fancy hands-free electric breast pump, she clarified that in the comments. When one follower asked “I’m curious why she doesn’t have the pumps that just latch on and you can walk around under your clothing,” she responded, “I do but sorta obsessed with the manual one 😊.”

In other recent Instagram posts, Kardashian — who is also mom to 14-year-old son Mason, 11-year-old daughter Penelope, and 9-year-old son Reign with her ex Scott Disick and stepmom to Barker’s three children — has described life with baby Rocky as “blisssss” and said that “being a mommy” is “the most important job in the world.” A job helped by her trusty breast pump.