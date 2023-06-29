Kristin Davis Is A Proud Single Mom Of Two Adopted Children

Charlotte Yorke-Goldenblatt is all about being a mom of two on HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... Fans of the original series remember Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, trying throughout her 30s and even into her early 40s to realize her dream of becoming a wife and mother. And while Davis herself is indeed a mother of two, her journey looks vastly different from Charlotte’s. Here’s what you need to know about Davis’ children.

Davis knew in her 20s that she would not get married.

Charlotte might have been laser-focused on marriage on Sex and the City, but Davis herself was definitely not about that. “[In my 20s], I thought I’d never get married. I guess I was right!” Davis said in 2008, per People. “I grew up in the South so all everyone talked about was marriage. But all I wanted was to move to New York and do theater. And in my 30s, I was busy doing the show so I just didn’t have time.” While she said she was “open” to the idea of marriage at the time, Davis has never walked down the aisle. But that didn’t stop her from becoming a devoted mom herself.

She adopted daughter Gemma Rose in 2011.

Davis’ priorities shifted in 2011 when she adopted daughter Gemma Rose. “Gemma takes up such a big, big part [of my life] in such a wonderful way,” Davis told Haute Living in 2013. “Like take going to work: it used to be really important to me, but now I'm like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to go to work. All right.’ I used to be like, ‘I want to go to work, I want to go to work!’”

Kristin Davis adopted her daughter in 2011. Kristin Davis/Instagram

Gemma became a big sister when Davis adopted son Wilson in 2018.

Seven years after adopting Gemma Rose, Davis adopted son Wilson in 2018. She told Jada Pinkett Smith during a Red Table Talk interview that her daughter, who is Black, told her mom she wanted “a Black little brother.” So she went back to the same adoption agency she had used to adopt Gemma and connected with little Wilson. “I just told them that our hearts were open and our home was open and if a baby needs us, we’re here,” Davis said at the time. “And so then one day, there he was. And I tell you, my daughter didn’t bat an eye. She was like, ‘There he is.’ ... She’s just the best big sister.”

Kristin Davis adopted son Wilson in 2018. Kristin Davis/Instagram

She has been open about the racism her children have faced.

Davis has not shied away from calling out the racism her Black children have faced. She told Pinkett Smith in that same interview about an incident at the park when Gemma was little and wanted to play on the swings that left a horrible impression. “This one girl in particular would stop swinging, would hold the swing, would call to another white girl across the yard and say, 'I'm holding the swing for you,’” Davis recalled. “I'd just be like, 'What the f***? What about my child?’”

In 2016, Davis also opened up about the “intense learning curve” of interracial adoption in a WNYC interview. “I am white. I have lived in white privilege,” the mom of two admitted at the time per People. “I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant. But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard.”

Kristin Davis continues to protect her children and fight for their rights. And that’s one thing she definitely has in common with Charlotte.