There are some skills we learn as kids that sort of go into hibernation until they are called back into duty. Like, for example, those Irish dancing lessons you took as a kid. It’s not like anyone is busting those flinging legs and fast moving feet out every day of the week. But sometimes, on very special occasions, a woman just has to see if she still has the skills for the jigs and reels. And those special occasions are called cocktails. Which appears to be exactly what happened when Kylie Kelce was caught doing a little Irish dancing in a now-viral video. The mom of three addressed the video in a recent TikTok, and she isn’t just blaming cocktails, she’s also blaming her husband Jason Kelce.

Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend (of course), Kelce was seen on a balcony with students from the McHugh School of Irish Dance to join them in a little Irish dancing performance. A performance that appeared to be impromptu, at least on Kelce’s part. It was impromptu, Kelce explained in a follow-up TikTok video.

“It’s the third edition of ‘Places Kylie Has No Business Being,’ and that would be Irish dancing,” the mom of three explained in a video filmed in her car. “Specifically, Irish dancing, on a balcony, in a bar, in front of people, next to actual Irish dancers.”

She went on to say that she had not “Irish danced since probably seventh grade, and that is with the exception of occasionally, when impaired, in college.” According to Kelce, she was there to watch the little girl next to her named Maggie on the balcony do some dancing, but got roped in to joining the dancers. “Take note of this look right here,” she narrated. “That’s the ‘oh, you think you’re funny?’ Look, and I’m darting that right over to the two men that volunteered me for this activity.”

Those two men being a friend named Chuck and her husband Jason Kelce, who was seen in the audience drinking a Guinness and not even watching. Almost like he forgot he put her up to it. She hasn’t forgotten however. “Sleep with one eye open,” Kelce advised at the end of the video.

Kelce’s fans totally supported her. “The ‘occasionally when impaired’ is all of us gf, been there,” wrote one TikTok user, while another noted, “As a past Irish dancer, I thought you did amazing. Definitely looked like you belonged there.”

They’re right, we’ve all been there. Dusting off the old dancing shoes of our youth when we’ve had a cocktail or two. Some of us might have busted out a routine from Richard Simmons’ Sweatin’ To The Oldies at a family wedding after too many glasses of rum punch. At least Kelce was pretty good at it and seemed to remember some of the steps. It could have been much, much worse.