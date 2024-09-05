It's a wonderful thing to drive home from work feeling great about your day, and it's an experience Lacey Chabert has come to know well. The actress is a veteran of more than three dozen Hallmark movies, so when she heard the network was interested in breaking into the unscripted (aka reality) TV space, she began brainstorming what she could bring to the table. "We chatted about show ideas, and this is something that I've always wanted to do," she tells Romper via Zoom. What came of those conversations is Celebrations with Lacey Chabert — and it's going to be your next feel-good marathon watch. Not bad for a former "mean girl."

The premise of the 10-episode series is simple: Chabert wants to make sure that people making a difference in their communities know that the work they do is seen and appreciated. And what better way to show appreciation for these heroes (Chabert's term) than with a party (planned by professional party planners: so fetch)? The joy of putting it all together spread from the honoree (who showed up to the interview thinking they were being interviewed for a documentary) to the guests to the Celebrations crew.

"Honestly, every time our hero would walk in and realize that it's a party, and then they realize that it's a party for them with friends and family and coworkers ... Every time it made me tear up," says Chabert, before continuing, "It was just such a joy to make this show. Yes, there's a lot to it — parts can be challenging and complicated — but to spend our time learning about these people who are making such an impact on people's lives was just remarkable. And getting to surprise them with this beautiful surprise party at the end of every episode was really meaningful."

Each episode also concludes with a truly meaningful gift: a $10,000 check to enable the hero of the episode to keep doing what they're doing. In the first episode, for example, a teacher who runs a popular "Kindness Club" at her elementary school is able to initiate exciting new projects thanks to the funds. In another, a teen who gives dance lessons to underserved kids in her community receives the check on behalf of the non-profit she works with.

While Celebrations leans on the expertise of professional party planners, Chabert — a lifelong DIY enthusiast/inveterate hostess — has some experience with throwing a big to-do herself (and is happy to jump in during brainstorms and putting it all together).

"I love throwing parties and celebrating people," she says. "Being there for someone when someone really needs it; I think sometimes when we really need help is the time we often have the hardest time asking for help. So, I try to be a good friend and see that in my friendships."

Chabert's daughter Julia, almost 8, seems to have inherited her mom's knack for showing love through event planning.

"Recently, after I had a particularly long day, I came home to my daughter and she had made me a homemade spa," she says fondly. "She made a little snack tray, and there was a spa menu so I could choose what I wanted, and she gave me a face mask and put on spa music. She was so proud of it; it was just the cutest ever. ... The thing I've learned with kids is sometimes you don't think they're listening, but they're always listening, and parts of it always land."

She hopes it lands with audiences too, not just as entertainment but as an example.

"My biggest hope is for viewers watching this show to be left with a truly uplifting, good feeling, and they realize the power of being kind and adding goodness into the world and the ripple effect that kindness can have," says Chabert. "And at the same time, getting to watch a really fun show about throwing amazing parties and things that you can also do at home."

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert debuts on Hallmark+ on Sept.10. New episodes will premiere every Thursday beginning Sept. 12.