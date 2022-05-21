5 Kid-Friendly Movies To Celebrate The Last Day Of School

Ask any kid on that crowded yellow bus, and they can probably tell you the exact number of days left until school is kaput. As soon as the last bell of the last class blares, it’s time to throw those papers and pencils up in the air and say farewell to the mystery meat on the cafeteria tray forever! (Well maybe not forever, but at least until fall). And what better way to celebrate the end of school than by sinking into the couch with a tasty snack and kid-friendly last day of school movie.
Sure, the first day of school usually gets all the attention because of all that anticipation and excitement (and outfit-planning). But the last day of school is actually pretty underrated for being a beacon of relief and relaxation. The last day of school hits that perfect sweet spot in time when the report card riddled with C+’s is still safely tucked away in an envelope in the mail somewhere, and the crystal blue waters of the swimming pool are almost reflected in your sunglasses. We’re talking about about trading in those smelly gym sneakers for flip flips and ditching that unattainable crush in homeroom for the possibility of a new summer love.
Fromelementary school to high school, musicals to cartoons, this list of family-friendly movies has got you covered as your kid hoorays their way out of study hall and into the popsicle-guzzling gloryof summer vacation.
Ready to stream one of these fun movies to kick off the last day of school? We promise you won’t have to take notes, and there’s definitely no surprise quiz at the end.