Back-To-School
12 Poems To Get Your Kids Excited About The First Day Of School
These verses are perfect to read before their first day.
The first day of school is a special time. There’s the smell of new school supplies, the fresh threads, the anticipation of a new classroom. There’s also, typically, a little apprehension and anxiety. One of the best ways to diffuse these feelings is by reminding a child that they’re not alone. And poems about the first day of school can do just that.
Each of these poems meditates on the feelings and thrills of back-to-school, from the fear of getting lost in the hallways to the hope of making new friends. Whether you’re looking for a simple poem for a kindergartener or one that tackles more complex emotions for an older elementary student this list has something for every new kid in class.
And you can read the poem out loud or you can print a copy for each of your pupils to study on the bus or in the car, then tuck into their backpack for later, knowing they’re not the only kid on the planet to have first day of school jitters.
Now get reciting. As you can tell your child once they’ve memorized on of these, “you’re a poet and you didn’t even know it!”