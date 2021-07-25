12 Poems To Get Your Kids Excited About The First Day Of School

The first day of school is a special time. There’s the smell of new school supplies, the fresh threads, the anticipation of a new classroom. There’s also, typically, a little apprehension and anxiety. One of the best ways to diffuse these feelings is by reminding a child that they’re not alone. And poems about the first day of school can do just that.

Each of these poems meditates on the feelings and thrills of back-to-school, from the fear of getting lost in the hallways to the hope of making new friends. Whether you’re looking for a simple poem for a kindergartener or one that tackles more complex emotions for an older elementary student this list has something for every new kid in class.

And you can read the poem out loud or you can print a copy for each of your pupils to study on the bus or in the car, then tuck into their backpack for later, knowing they’re not the only kid on the planet to have first day of school jitters.

1 A “What If?” Poem mikimad/E+/Getty Images “The First Day of School” By Judith Viorst Will they let me go when I need to go to the bathroom? And what if I get lost on my way back to class? And what if the other kids are a hundred, a thousand, times smarter than I am? And what if we have a spelling test, or a reading test, or an...anything test, and I'm the only person who doesn't pass? And what if my teacher decides she doesn't like me? And what if, all of a sudden a tooth gets loose? And what if I can't find lunch, or I sit on my lunch, or I (oops!) drop my lunch someplace like the toilet? Will they let me starve or will somebody lend me a sandwich? A cookie? A cracker? An apple? Some juice? And what if they say, "Do this," and I don't understand them? And what if there's teams and nobody picks me to play? And what if I took off my sneakers, and also my socks, and my jeans, and my sweatshirt and T-shirt, And started the first day of school on the second day?

2 A Poem About Homework “Homework” by Jack Prelutsky Homework! Oh, Homework! I hate you! You stink! I wish I could wash you away in the sink, if only a bomb would explode you to bits. Homework! Oh, homework! You're giving me fits. I'd rather take baths with a man-eating shark, or wrestle a lion alone in the dark, eat spinach and liver, pet ten porcupines, than tackle the homework, my teacher assigns. Homework! Oh, homework! you're last on my list, I simple can't see why you even exist, if you just disappeared it would tickle me pink. Homework! Oh, homework! I hate you! You stink!

3 A Poem About Faking Sick “Sick” by Shel Silverstein "I cannot go to school today!" Said little Peggy Ann McKay "I have the measles and the mumps A gash, a rash, and purple bumps My mouth is wet, my throat is dry I'm going blind in my right eye My tonsils are as big as rocks I've counted sixteen chicken pox And there's one more, that's seventeen And don't you think my face looks green? My leg is cut, my eyes are blue It might be instamatic flu I cough and sneeze and gasp and choke I'm sure that my left leg is broke My hip hurts when I move my chin My belly button's caving in My back is wrenched, my ankle's sprained My 'pendix pains each time it rains My nose is cold, my toes are numb I have a sliver in my thumb My neck is stiff, my spine is weak I hardly whisper when I speak My tongue is filling up my mouth I think my hair is falling out My elbow's bent, my spine ain't straight My temperature is 108 My brain is shrunk, I cannot hear There's a hole inside my ear I have a hangnail, and my heart is... what? What's that? What's that you say? You say today is Saturday? Ha-ha G'bye, I'm goin' out to play"

4 Adjusting To The School Schedule Poem ‘Getting Dressed For School” by Kenn Nesbitt I must have been too sleepy getting dressed for school today. I tried to tuck my shirt in, but I couldn’t make it stay. I also couldn’t tie my shoes. I fumbled with the laces. I snagged my scarf, and now some yarn is dangling from my braces. My socks are different colours, and my trousers inside out. My sweater from the hamper left me smelling like a trout. I thought I put a hat on to control my crazy hair. The hat turned out to be a pair of purple underwear. I spilled my breakfast on my clothes and headed into school. My friends, of course, were all impressed. I’d never looked so cool.

5 A Poem About Missing Mom And More “First Day of School” by Roger McGough A millionbillionwillion miles from home Waiting for the bell to go. (To go where?) Why are they all so big, other children? So noisy? So much at home they Must have been born in uniform Lived all their lives in playgrounds Spent the years inventing games That don't let me in. Games That are rough, that swallow you up. And the railings. All around, the railings. Are they to keep out wolves and monsters? Things that carry off and eat children? Things you don't take sweets from? Perhaps they're to stop us getting out Running away from the lessins. Lessin. What does a lessin look like? Sounds small and slimy. They keep them in the glassrooms. Whole rooms made out of glass. Imagine. I wish I could remember my name Mummy said it would come in useful. Like wellies. When there's puddles. Yellow wellies. I wish she was here. I think my name is sewn on somewhere Perhaps the teacher will read it for me. Tea-cher. The one who makes the tea.

6 A Poem About the Feel of September “September is Here” by Lenore Hetrick School bells ringing in the morning, Little girls in fresh print gowns. Little boys playing together Some acting like wild circus clowns. From the trees the red leaves falling, Wild geese flying overhead, The squirrels hiding countless nuts In their secret, wintry bed. All these signs point just on way, Their meaning to the world is clear. September, first month of autumn, Once again is reigning here.

7 A Poem About Being A Good Classmate "I Can Be A Pal" by Kristen Smith I can Be a Pal I can be a pal by smiling at you. I can be a pal when you feel blue. I can be a pal who is honest and kind. I can be a pal when you're in a bind. I can be a pal by saying please and thank you. I can be a pal when no one wants to. I can be a pal every single day. I can be a pal, what do you say?

8 A Happy Day Poem Author Unknown Today I hurry off to school, To work and learn and play I’m in a brand new grade this year, What a happy day!

9 A Poem About School Independence “First Day of School” by Ruth Donnelly I’ve got a brand new lunchbox, My shoes are shiny clean. I’ve got a cool new bookbag, And a pencil box that’s green. But I don’t know my teacher Or where my desk will be I don’t know if I’ll like the kids Or if they’ll play with me. I peek inside my classroom I stand there for a while My teacher’s tall and kind of loud But has a great big smile And, best of all, she’s got my Favorite book on the shelf. I kiss my mother at the door And walk in by myself.

10 A Poem About Gearing Up For School “Cleaning House in My Brain” by Kalli Dakos I’m cleaning house In my brain, It’s BACK TO SCHOOL Time again. Shine windows, Paint doors, Vacuum rugs, Polish floors. Brush away TV shows, Picnics, beaches, Free time goes. Bring my memory Back in gear, Sweep the channels, Crystal clear. My brain is An amazing tool, And it’s all ready for BACK TO SCHOOL

11 The Thrills of School Poem “Two More Days til School” by Leslie Kimmelman I'm finally going to school this year, and now the big day's almost here. I'll learn to write and count and read-- Only two more days till school. I got new pants and shirts and socks, a brand-new red and blue lunch box; I'll paint and sing and dance and play-- Only one more day till school. My hair is washed, my sneakers squeak, I'm so excited, I can hardly speak! New things to do, new friends to meet-- Hooray! It's the first day of school!

12 A Poem About Liking School “I Like School” by Lenore Hetrick I like to hear the school bell ring, And see the children get in line. Then we go marching past the teacher, And pass so tall and straight and fine. I like to sing the morning song, And give the pledge to our dear flag. There are so many things I like, That time I find can never lag.

