You'll Recognize A Ton Of Voices In Adam Sandler's New Animated Movie Leo

Adam Sandler’s new animated movie Leo focuses on the life of a 74-year-old lizard named Leo. Leo is a class pet who lives in an elementary school in Fort Myers, Florida with his best friend, Squirtle the Turtle. The pair sees new students come into their fifth grade classroom year after year, and as they get older, they grow more tired of it. This school year, however, Leo wants to make a break for it. The movie has a heartwarming and hilarious plot and is backed by a star-studded voice cast, including Sandler’s own daughters.

Sandler himself also voices the movie’s main character, Leo. But this lizard is no ordinary lizard; Leo can talk and eventually begins acting as a therapist for his classroom’s students. It’s a real twist for everyone, but the end result is something that resonated with Sandler.

“There isn’t a kid in that movie I don’t relate to in a certain way, just topics, things that go on at home, fear at school, fear of other kids liking me, thinking I’m not smart, all that stuff connects with me,” Sandler said in an interview with The Nerds of Color. “The little girl who was going through the parents being divorced and having a hard time, all that stuff, I’ve been around that. So everybody’s story means something to me.”

The touching film, which is rated PG, is available to stream now on Netflix. Your kids might not be able to pluck out all the voices in the movie, but you certainly will. Here’s who else voices characters in Leo.

Adam Sandler as Leo Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images/Netflix Adam Sandler voices the titular character in the movie: a 74-year-old lizard who lives in a classroom. He and his best friend, a turtle named Squirtle, attempt to escape the classroom.

Bill Burr as Squirtle Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images /Netflix Bill Burr voices Leo’s best friend Squirtle. Together, they have been the class pets living in a tank in the same fifth grade classroom for decades.

Sunny Sandler as Summer Vivien Killilea/Getty Images/Netflix Summer, voiced by Sandler’s younger daughter Sunny, discovers Leo’s ability to talk when she takes her turn to bring home the class pet.

Sadie Sandler as Jayda Marc Piasecki/Getty Images/Netflix Jayda, voiced by Sandler’s older daughter Sadie, is one of Summer’s classmates at Fort Myers Elementary School.

Rob Schneider as the principal Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Netflix Rob Schneider lends his voice to the principal of the school where Leo and Squirtle live. The Hot Chick star’s character has to deal with overbearing parents and their complaints about the fifth grade class’ substitute.

Jason Alexander as Jayda’s dad Britannica/Netflix Yep, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander plays Jayda’s dad in Leo. He’s one of the opinionated parents the principal has to deal with.

Nick Swardson as Cinnabun Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images/Netflix Leo and Squirtle aren’t the only class pets in the school. Comedian and actor Nick Swardson voices Cinnabun, a bunny who lives in a second grade classroom.

Heidi Gardner as Eli’s mom David Livingston/FilmMagic/Netflix Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner voices Eli’s mom in Leo. You’ll see her having a few chats with the school principal.

Cecily Strong as Ms. Malkin Todd Owyoung/Getty Images/Netflix Not one, but two Saturday Night Live stars are in Leo. Cecily Strong voices the fifth grade class’ substitute teacher and is just one of the many characters who get comforted by Leo’s wisdom.

Jo Koy as Coach Kimura John Nacion/Getty Images/Netflix Coach Kimura, voiced by Jo Koy, drives the students to their field trip at Magic Land Park (and he’s the one who’s most excited to be there).

Who else is in Leo? Getty Images Jackie Sandler is Ellie

is Ellie Stephanie Hsu as Skyler’s mom

as Skyler’s mom Sheila Carrasco as Mrs. Wingo

as Mrs. Wingo Nicholas Turturro as Anthony’s dad

Leo is available to stream now on Netflix.