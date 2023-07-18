Apple TV+ has a new series coming that is bound to hit the sweet spot with viewers between its vintage vibes, quirky story of independence, and of course, good food. Not to mention star power and a built-in fan base. Apple TV+ is making a TV series based on Lessons In Chemistry and fans of the popular book are bound to be excited. Here’s everything we know so far.

Lessons In Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott as a ‘50s era barrier-breaking chemist.

Based on the hugely popular book of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, the only chemist at Hastings Research Institute trying to fight back against the “unscientific” ideas the men in her field have about gender inequality. All but one man, in fact; Nobel prize-winning chemist Calvin Evans, who falls in love with her. But, according to the series’ official synopsis, that’s not the fairy tale ending you might expect.

“When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.”

The Lessons In Chemistry series will star Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott.

Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, stars as Elizabeth Zott in Lessons In Chemistry, while Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman plays Calvin Evans. How To Get Away With Murder’s Aja Naomi King, The Flight Attendant’s Stephanie Koenig, Gaslit’s Patrick Walker and Me And Earl And The Dying Girl’s Thomas Mann fill out the rest of the cast.

When does Lessons in Chemistry premiere?

Lessons in Chemistry officially premieres on Apple TV+ on Oct. 13. It is a limited series with eight episodes set to air every Friday until the finale on Nov. 24, which means you have every Friday night sorted for fall now.

Lessons in Chemistry will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Since you have a few months to wait before watching the series, now is the time to read the “laugh-out-loud funny” book by Bonnie Garmus for the first time. Or re-read it, as is most likely the case.