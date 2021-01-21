Lin-Manuel Miranda Had The Sweetest Message For Amanda Gorman

22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman not only captured the nation's attention when she read her own poem at the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, but the attention of some high profile people. Hearing Lin-Manuel Miranda's message for Amanda Gorman is so sweet, especially when you see her reaction to his words.

Miranda not only applauded Gorman for her poem "The Hill We Climb" on Twitter on Wednesday, but surprised the poet with a personalized video recording, which was shown to her during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.

"Good morning, Amanda Gorman, it's Lin-Manuel Miranda," he said in the video message. "Congrats again on yesterday. The right words have the power to change the world, and you proved that yesterday with your brilliant piece. I'm so incredibly proud of you and I can't wait to see what you write next."

Gorman's inauguration poem, "The Hill We Climb," focused on peace and perseverance, and even referenced Hamilton, the Broadway show about the founding father, Alexander Hamilton, written by Miranda. "For while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us," Gorman wrote in "The Hill We Climb" which references the Hamilton song, "History Has Its Eyes On You."

"Keep changing the world, one word at a time," Miranda added in his message. "You smashed it!"

Gorman's response? She almost fell out of her chair. "That's amazing!," she exclaimed to Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts.

It's safe to say that Gorman is a pretty big Hamilton fan. The poet told CBS This Morning on Thursday that rapping songs from Hamilton helped her overcome her speech impediment. And she told Anderson Cooper during an appearance on CNN on Wednesday that she's just a big fan of the musical overall. "I think Hamilton is such a great American cultural piece of what it means to be a better country," she said. "It was really hard for me to not copy and paste 'My Shot' and email it to the inaugural committee, like, 'Here's my poem!'."

"But I cite my sources, which is why I tweeted about Hamilton," she added. "I am very proud that I was able to incorporate that in there."

"My Shot" is the song in Hamilton where the titular character, Alexander Hamilton, meets his friends, declares his enthusiasm for becoming part of a bigger movement, and declares that he is "young, scrappy, and hungry" — like his country. Bottom line: he is not throwing away his shot.

Gorman's inauguration poem emulates that same idea. The United States might be in need of some repair right now, but the citizens, along with the new presidential administration, will work to build something new and move forward. Like Gorman wrote in "The Hill We Climb": "We will rebuild, reconcile, and recover in every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country, our people diverse and beautiful will emerge battered and beautiful."

"When day comes, we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid."

If you would like to see what (partially) inspired Gorman's incredible inauguration poem, you can watch Hamilton, which is streaming on Disney+ right now.