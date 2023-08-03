Lindsay Lohan Channeled Regina George’s Mom For Her First Postpartum Photo

It’s been nearly 20 years since Regina George’s mom uttered one of the most quotable movie lines of our time: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” Well, the time has come and Cady Heron herself can officially drop it whenever she pleases. A few weeks after announcing the birth of her first child, Lindsay Lohan shared a postpartum photo of herself on Instagram with a Mean Girls inspired caption.

On Wednesday, Lohan posted a photo of herself standing in front of a mirror wearing a blue tank top and a pair of postpartum underwear by Frida Mom. “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she captioned the photo. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear.”

“Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom,” she added.

In July, Lohan announced that she had welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas. “Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” a rep for the actress told People at the time.

In July, Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, told Us Weekly that baby Luai arrived “two days early,” before she could travel to be with her daughter for the birth. “We are so blessed and overjoyed and filled with so much love,” she told the magazine about her grandson. “He decided to come early to join us sooner.”

In an interview with Allure, The Parent Trap star talked about how excited she was to find out “what it’s like to just be a mom” once he arrived. “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan told the magazine, adding that the all “baby emotion” had been “overwhelming... in a good way.”

Sounds like Luai couldn’t wait to meet his “cool mom” either.